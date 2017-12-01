Taylor Swift's 'reputation' Is Finally On Streaming Services
The '...Ready For It?' singer has made her new album available to all after making us wait...
The wait is finally over: reputation is now available to stream.
Taylor Swift’s massive sixth studio album dropped three weeks ago and was held from all streaming services in a certifiably Old Taylor move but it’s here now.
With blockbuster sales similar to 1989, we assume almost everyone has already heard what her reputation has to say, although now everyone can.
Along with the album making it to Spotify, Apple Music and all the rest, new single ‘End Game’ features on this week’s New Music Friday playlists.
The Ed Sheeran and Future-featuring track is a hands-in-the-air anthem that explicitly takes aim at the stars' "big reputations" and "big enemies".
By now we’ve listened to the set countless times over that a new favourite pops up every time, though if it’s your first listen get ready for ‘Don’t Blame Me’ and ‘New Year’s Day’.
Taylor is set to give her first UK performance of 2017 at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball on December 10th ahead of her stadium tour dates next summer.
The Reputation Stadium Tour will visit London, Dublin and Manchester next June, and with the first batch of dates selling out in minutes we expect more to come.
Now, what are you waiting for?
Words: Ross McNeilage
