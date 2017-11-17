Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lands At Number 1 In The UK

Camila Cabello fights off competition from Rita Ora and Eminem for a third week at the top with 'Havana'...

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 17:59

It looks like we were all ready for Taylor Swift's return as her brand new album Reputation has debuted at Number 1 on the UK's Official Albums Chart.

Arguably the most anticipated album of 2017, it is the sixth fastest-selling album of the year with an astonishing 84,000 copies sold.

Congratulations, Taylor!

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Reputation is the singer's third consecutive chart-topping album following 2012's Red and 2014's 1989, and the second to not immediately be available on streaming services.

It is currently unknown when the album will be on Spotify, Apple Music and elsewhere but until then we're sure people are just going to keep on buying.

Last week's Number 1 album moves down just one spot as Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All stays strong at 2, while Elton John's Diamonds collection debuts at Number 5 - making it his 31st (!!) Top 10 album in the UK.

Over on the UK Singles Chart, Camila Cabello spends a third week at the top with 'Havana' despite huge competition from Rita Ora.

Both artists delivered show-stopping performances of their singles at the 2017 MTV EMA on Sunday, making them go head to head for this week's Number 1.

Rita's 'Anywhere' becomes her highest-charting single in over three years as it climbs to Number 2.

Her third Top 10 hit this year, 'Anywhere' could definitely be the EMA host's first Number 1 since 'I Will Never Let You Down' as it's still rising.

Eminem makes a huge return to the Top 10 with his Beyoncé-assisted comeback single 'Walk On Water' at Number 7.

Stormzy and MNEK's 'Blinded By Your Grace - Pt 2' jumps a massive 10 (!) places to Number 12, while Clean Bandit and Julia Michaels' incredible 'I Miss You' enters the Top 20 at Number 14.

It's been a good week for our EMA performers, right? Congrats to all!

Words: Ross McNeilage

