Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Sold 700,000 Copies In Its First Day In the US

It should come as no surprise that Taylor's reputation era is getting off to a super strong start. Her last album 1989 sold over 10 million copies worldwide and it spawned 7 hit singles. However, few could have predicted just how big reputation would be.

In just its first day of release, the 'Mine' hitmaker's new album shifted a huge 700,000 copies in the US alone.

View the lyrics Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin' him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though

Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

Are you ready for it?



Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry

But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and

We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor

Every love I've known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now, now



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know (no one has to know)



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

Are you ready for it? Ooh

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

In the middle of the night



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Taylor asked in reputation's second single 'are you ready for it?' and it's safe to say that we were not at all.

The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' star released reputation on Friday last week, following two singles, two teaser tracks and no live performances. However, Taylor teamed up with UPS to advertise the album and up the already huge hype.

On Saturday, Billboard reported that the studio album had shifted 700,000 copies in America in one day.

To put things in perspective, the last album by a female artist to sell anywhere near as many copies in its first week in the US was Beyoncé's Lemonade. In five days Lemonade sold 653,000 copies. The only artist to best this recently is Adele with 25.

According to Hits Daily Double, reputation will sell over 1.4 million copies in the US in its debut week.

If so, it will sell over 130,000 more copies than 1989 which sold 1.27 million copies in its first week.

reputation looks set to be Taylor's fourth album to sell more than 1 million copies in seven days.

In an age in which album sales are lower than ever, this is remarkable. Huge congrats, Taylor!

Words: Sam Prance

