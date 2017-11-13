Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Sold 700,000 Copies In Its First Day In the US
Could this be Taylor's biggest era to date?
It should come as no surprise that Taylor's reputation era is getting off to a super strong start. Her last album 1989 sold over 10 million copies worldwide and it spawned 7 hit singles. However, few could have predicted just how big reputation would be.
In just its first day of release, the 'Mine' hitmaker's new album shifted a huge 700,000 copies in the US alone.
Taylor asked in reputation's second single 'are you ready for it?' and it's safe to say that we were not at all.
The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' star released reputation on Friday last week, following two singles, two teaser tracks and no live performances. However, Taylor teamed up with UPS to advertise the album and up the already huge hype.
On Saturday, Billboard reported that the studio album had shifted 700,000 copies in America in one day.
To put things in perspective, the last album by a female artist to sell anywhere near as many copies in its first week in the US was Beyoncé's Lemonade. In five days Lemonade sold 653,000 copies. The only artist to best this recently is Adele with 25.
According to Hits Daily Double, reputation will sell over 1.4 million copies in the US in its debut week.
If so, it will sell over 130,000 more copies than 1989 which sold 1.27 million copies in its first week.
reputation looks set to be Taylor's fourth album to sell more than 1 million copies in seven days.
In an age in which album sales are lower than ever, this is remarkable. Huge congrats, Taylor!
Words: Sam Prance
