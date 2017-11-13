Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Sold 700,000 Copies In Its First Day In the US

Could this be Taylor's biggest era to date?

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 14:59

It should come as no surprise that Taylor's reputation era is getting off to a super strong start. Her last album 1989 sold over 10 million copies worldwide and it spawned 7 hit singles. However, few could have predicted just how big reputation would be.

In just its first day of release, the 'Mine' hitmaker's new album shifted a huge 700,000 copies in the US alone.

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some
Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and
And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (no one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it? Ooh
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Taylor asked in reputation's second single 'are you ready for it?' and it's safe to say that we were not at all.

The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' star released reputation on Friday last week, following two singles, two teaser tracks and no live performances. However, Taylor teamed up with UPS to advertise the album and up the already huge hype.

On Saturday, Billboard reported that the studio album had shifted 700,000 copies in America in one day.

YouTube / AT&amp;T

To put things in perspective, the last album by a female artist to sell anywhere near as many copies in its first week in the US was Beyoncé's Lemonade. In five days Lemonade sold 653,000 copies. The only artist to best this recently is Adele with 25.

According to Hits Daily Double, reputation will sell over 1.4 million copies in the US in its debut week.

If so, it will sell over 130,000 more copies than 1989 which sold 1.27 million copies in its first week.

Taylor Swift: Call It What You Want (Live) - SNL

reputation looks set to be Taylor's fourth album to sell more than 1 million copies in seven days.

In an age in which album sales are lower than ever, this is remarkable. Huge congrats, Taylor!

Words: Sam Prance

