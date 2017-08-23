Taylor Swift's Snake Has A Face And It's Not Katy Perry

Taylor Swift caused a collective meltdown on Monday when she began her anticipaed new era... with a snake.

It's been more than three years since 'Shake It Off' was released and pop music fans everywhere are desperate to hear what she has in store with the 1989 follow-up.

Her long-standing feud with Katy Perry has came back into the spotlight in recent months thanks to her single 'Swish Swish' and it seems that Taylor might be embracing her villainess character many have placed on her.

People weren't too sure if Monday's video was actually a snake or a tail or maybe even an edited green bean but now that we have two more clips, we can confirm it is definitely some kind of slithery python.

The latest 10-second clip reveals one ferocious red-eyed snake hissing at the camera and attempting to knock down the camera, or bite us, who knows?

For people who don't particularly enjoy snakes, this campaign start is quite terrifying so let's hope TayTay gets a move on and releases her new single (snake-free) ASAP before these go too far.

Hiss hiss, bish.

By Ross McNeilage

