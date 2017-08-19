Taylor Swift’s Social Media Accounts Are Now Just A Blank Space

Taylor Swift’s social media accounts and website have been wiped out, and no one seems to exactly know why.

Ever since Tay’s social posts were removed last night, fans have been slightly hysterical over the Blank Space singer’s online disappearance. But they’ve also been hyped up as rumours are circulating that a new album is about to drop.

Some fans have also theorised that Taylor has fallen victim to a hacker who decided to remove all of Taylor’s posts.

The singer’s 102 million followers on Instagram are currently presented with no posts, not even a profile picture. While her Twitter account - which is followed by 84 million people - says she hasn’t tweeted yet.

So could Taylor finally be releasing a follow up to 2014's 1989? Her BFF Ed Sheeran said earlier this year that he thought she’d have an new album out at the end of the year, and last we checked it's still summer.

“Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records,” he told The BBC.

So what IS going on? Time will tell.

