Taylor Swift’s Stalker Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Sending Threatening Letters

Eric Swarbrick pleaded guilty to the charges

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 09:33

A man called Eric Swarbrick has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking Taylor Swift and sending her a series of threatening messages. 

According to Forbes, a federal judge in Tennessee handed out the sentence during a hearing on Wednesday. Eric began sending letters to Taylor’s former label, Big Machine Records, in 2018 when he reportedly asked CEO Scott Borchetta to introduce him to Taylor.

The 28-year-old is said to have sent over 40 letters and emails in two years, which allegedly became “increasingly violent and sexual” as time went on. The magazine report that Eric was arrested after wandering the halls of the record label on August 2nd 2018.

After his release, Eric reportedly continued sending threatening messages to the label. Forbes state that he'll be supervised for three years after being released from prison.

Taylor spoke up about fears for her personal safety in a 2019 essay for Elle: “I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.

“Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

At the time, Taylor said she tries to remind herself of the “good” in the world: “We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”

