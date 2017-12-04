Taylor Swift

The Internet Knows 'Badder Bitches' Than Taylor Swift

Twitter is giving a history lesson after one viral tweet asked for a "bitch badder than Taylor Swift..."

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 17:22

When someone tried to use Taylor Swift as bait for a meme that pits women against each other, Twitter responded with a history lesson on badass women.

The hilarious meme began when a user tweeted "Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift" with a photo of Swift, no doubt predicting replies of her industry peers and rumoured rivals.

Instead, they have been inundated with responses educating them - and everybody else on Twitter - on social rights' activists, feminists and female pirates of the 19th century.

From Civil Rights Movement activist Rosa Parks and Black Lives Matter protestor Ieshia Evans to Carrie Fisher and Demi Lovato, the responses highlight all of the different amazing women in the world both in our lifetime and of centuries past.

If history wasn't your thing at school then this is the easy way to get to know the stories of some very important and rather iconic badass women, some of which are absolutely nuts.

Also, when somebody suggested that "Badder Bitches than Taylor Swift" should be made into a coffee table book, somebody found that a scarily similar book already exists (?!) and is coming out next March.

Getty Images

Bygone Badass Broads: 52 Forgotten Women Who Changed the World will be released in March 2018, featuring “52 remarkable and forgotten trailblazing women from all over the world.” Um, iconic.

We're more than here for all of this. Who knew history could be so fun?

With reputation being one of the best-selling albums of the year and a sold-out stadium tour next summer, Taylor Swift proves she is a bad bitch on her own terms.

Raise your hot chocolate or mulled wine and let's cheers to all of the bad bitches out there!

Words: Ross McNeilage

