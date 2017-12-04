The Internet Knows 'Badder Bitches' Than Taylor Swift
Twitter is giving a history lesson after one viral tweet asked for a "bitch badder than Taylor Swift..."
When someone tried to use Taylor Swift as bait for a meme that pits women against each other, Twitter responded with a history lesson on badass women.
The hilarious meme began when a user tweeted "Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift" with a photo of Swift, no doubt predicting replies of her industry peers and rumoured rivals.
Instead, they have been inundated with responses educating them - and everybody else on Twitter - on social rights' activists, feminists and female pirates of the 19th century.
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don't like you
I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)
The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
From Civil Rights Movement activist Rosa Parks and Black Lives Matter protestor Ieshia Evans to Carrie Fisher and Demi Lovato, the responses highlight all of the different amazing women in the world both in our lifetime and of centuries past.
If history wasn't your thing at school then this is the easy way to get to know the stories of some very important and rather iconic badass women, some of which are absolutely nuts.
Also, when somebody suggested that "Badder Bitches than Taylor Swift" should be made into a coffee table book, somebody found that a scarily similar book already exists (?!) and is coming out next March.
Bygone Badass Broads: 52 Forgotten Women Who Changed the World will be released in March 2018, featuring “52 remarkable and forgotten trailblazing women from all over the world.” Um, iconic.
We're more than here for all of this. Who knew history could be so fun?
With reputation being one of the best-selling albums of the year and a sold-out stadium tour next summer, Taylor Swift proves she is a bad bitch on her own terms.
Raise your hot chocolate or mulled wine and let's cheers to all of the bad bitches out there!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S '...READY FOR IT?' VIDEO BELOW
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom
Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time
Are you ready for it?
Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and
And he can be my jailer
Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time
Are you ready for it? (Oh)
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time
In the middle of the night
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?