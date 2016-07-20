These Are All The People That Taylor Swift Could Have Written About In Her New Album

Now that Taylor Swift has dropped Look What You Made Me Do and Ready For It? there has already been multiple references to multiple people in Taylor's life. We've had Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry taking some pretty brutal hits and fans assuming shade thrown at countless others.

Here are the rest of the celeb world who should probs be a little bit nervous...

Tom Hiddleston

Getty

Although there was a brief nod to Tom in Tay’s Look What You Made Me Do video as her dancers all worse ‘I heart TS’ cropped tops, their relationship caused a huge stir during the brief three months they spent together. It was rumoured that after she ended it, she became hugely jealous of his flirtations with actress Priyanka Chopra at the 2016 Emmy’s and fans even tried to connect the red dress she wears in LWYMMD to Priyanka’s Emmy gown. We’re sure this wont be the last mention of Hiddy.

Joe Alwyn

Getty

Taylor’s rumoured new man, actor Joe is thought to be the inspiration behind her new track Ready For It? She writes ‘Knew he was a killer, First time that I saw him’ which points to the first time she was seen with Joe, leaving his premiere of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, in which he played a killer. She also references the difference in ages of her past boyfriends: ‘Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so’. Joe is 26 while Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston were both in their 30s. We assume if she's all loved-up then this won't be the last time we hear an ode to Joe.

Calvin Harris

Copyright [Getty]

Apart from the reference to his age in Ready For It?, Calvin is yet to be mentioned in her new music. But since they had a year long relationship which ended in some very public beef, it would be a shock if he wasn’t mentioned. Calvin famously took Katy Perry’s side in the Taylor/Katy beef so we can’t imagine that went down super well.

Nicki Minaj

After Tay and Nicki had a Twitter misunderstanding that turned pretty nasty, Nicki took to Katy Perry’s diss track Swish Swish to slam Taylor branding her ‘fake’. After Nicki tweeted that her video hadn’t been voted for video of the year at the VMAs in 2015 she wrote in the post that it was because it didn’t celebrate ‘slim women’. Taylor immediately took this to heart about her Bad Blood video which featured Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and more. She wrote back to Nicki accusing her of pitting women against each other and Nicki replied that her comment was nothing to do with her. As Taylor apologised, Nicki wasn’t interested. Cue Swish Swish.

Demi Lovato

Getty

In 2016, Demi publicly called Taylor out for being a fake feminist. She said: “My thing is, don't brand yourself a feminist if you don't do the work. I have an immense amount of respect for women like Lena Dunham...or Beyoncé, who make amazing political statements through their work." She also slammed Bad Blood saying: "I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that's not women's empowerment," Demi said. "We all do things that aren't, but I have to ask myself, 'Am I content with calling myself a feminist?' Yes, because I speak out." And the final nail in the coffin was when she took Kim Kardashian’s side in the beef she had with Tay. We’re pretty sure Swifty won’t take that lying down.

Drake

Getty

It was rumoured that Drake and Tyalor had a bit of a thing last year but then when it came down to the drama with Kanye West, Drake took his side. A source made it known that Drake had called Kim ‘wifey’ material after releasing the video that shows Kanye and Taylor’s infamous phone conversation about his song Famous. He also allowed Kanye to come to his concert and perform the song. Diss.

Kendall Jenner

Getty

After being part of the Swift squad, Kendall must have found herself in a pretty awks position when her older sister Kim and Taylor went head to head. But appaz the drama between the pair started when Kendall got back together with Taylor’s ex Harry Styles in 2016. No one really knew if the pair were on good or bad terms until the Snapchat drama broke with Kim and Kanye and Kendall posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption ‘tea time’.

tea time tea time A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 20, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

Diplo

EDM producer and Katy Perry ex Diplo decided to take an unprovoked pop and Taylor when he tweeted that people should raise funds to get her a ‘booty’. Although Tay never acknowledged the diss, plenty of her friends did including Lorde who fired back that they should do something about his ‘tiny penis’ instead. Sexism and being a douche…perfect song writing material.

Get Taylor Swift A Booty https://t.co/RpkB8JExSV — diplo (@diplo) November 12, 2014

@diplo should we do something about your tiny penis while we're at it hm — Lorde (@lorde) November 13, 2014

For more dirt on Kim Kardashian then check out Kim: Uncovered...