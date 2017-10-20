This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Aren't Friends Anymore

Even though Taylor Swift hasn't publicly spoken about any friendships or relationships in too long to remember, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about her connection with Karlie Kloss.

The pair were definitely close back in the 1989 era, but their lack of gushing Instagram pictures and that weird omission of Karlie's name on her LWYMMD t-shirts has left many Swifites fearing the worst.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Another hint that the pair might have drifted apart comes after Taylor has reportedly declined to feature in Karlie's new show on Freeform called Movie Night With Karlie.

In the programme, friends of hers will make guest appearances to bake, play board games, and watch movies with Karlie; which, on the surface, seems to tick all the boxes on Taylor's favourites hobbies.

According to The Blast, Taylor "politely declined" an invitation to appear on the show, citing "scheduling issues" as the reason why she won't be able to support her pal this time.

There could be an element of truth in this. Taylor is preparing for the launch of her sixth studio album, Reputation, has a tour to commence, and a British boyfriend she might be flying over to visit.

Even so, fans have taken to Twitter to claim that "Kaylor is over" - declaring that their friendship has soured and that we won't be seeing them single-handedly owning the Victoria's Secret runway ever again.

As much as we'd love to see Taylor sharing her favourite recipes on Karlie's show, her reluctance to take part in press interviews and TV appearances could also be playing a part in her decision to give the series a miss.

