This Game-Changing App Gives You A Chance To Unsend Embarrassing Messages

It gives you a precious sixty seconds to change your mind.

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 14:04

There’s probably nothing worse than royally screwing up an entire situation with a single text, which is why we should all be praising the high heavens that someone out there has invented an app that saves us all from ourselves.

Proving that not all heroes wear capes, an app called On Second Thoughts gives users the chance to delete a poorly thought out text message up to a minute after sending it.

The co-founder of the company, Maci Peterson, revealed the simple mission statement in an interview with Black Enterprise: “I was drawn to tech because I had a solution to fix common mistakes in messaging. We’ve sent messages we needed to get back.”

According to research carried out by the company, Peterson told DocuSign some interesting (but not all that shocking) statistics behind the app’s USP. 

It turns out 71% of people have admitted to sending a text that they later regretted, with a huge 87% of responders wishing they had the option to recall a message should the situation require it.

For anyone who needs this feature on their phone ASAP, simply head over to Google Play Store and get downloading.

Once in, head over to the app’s settings and alter your grace period to the length of time you’d like to have the ability to delete a text. The maximum time limit is 60 seconds. 

The feature will work regardless of whether the person you're texting has downloaded the app themselves. Even better, it also offers a function that allows users to put a “curfew” on the time they can send messages.

Round of applause, tech world. 

