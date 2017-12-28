WhatsApp Will Officially Stop Working On These Devices In 2018

It’s bad news for anyone who still has a mobile phone from the stone ages because WhatsApp have just announced that their app will stop working on a bunch of older systems at the beginning of 2018.

If you haven’t upgraded your mobile phone since time began, reports that the company are ceasing operational use on certain Blackberries, Nokia’s, and iPhone’s will probably have you running to your local network shop for a new handset.

According to an old blog post, WhatsApp have decided it’s about time to pull their app from the operating systems that were popular at the time of its inception.

“When we started WhatsApp in 2009, people's use of mobile devices looked very different from today," the company writes.

"About 70 percent of smartphones sold at the time had operating systems offered by BlackBerry and Nokia... Mobile operating systems offered by Google, Apple and Microsoft – which account for 99.5 percent of sales today – were on less than 25 percent of mobile devices sold at the time.

The phones that are set to be affected by this policy are the BlackBerry 10, the Nokia S40, Windows Phone 7 and the iPhone 3GS.

And any people with phones running on Android 2.1 and Android 2.2, BlackBerry OS or iOS 6 will either want to rethink their handset altogether or simply update their operational system.

This change is coming into effect on New Year’s Day so it might be time to get moving on that upgrade if you want to participate in any more batshit group chats.