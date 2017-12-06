Teen Mom OG: The 5 Most Dramatic Relationship Meltdowns

We all know that Teen Mom OG can get a little fiery at times - especially when it comes to the mums and their relationships.

We seen small spats about shoes, full-blown divorce and everything in-between.

So, with the brand new series starting TONIGHT (7pm on MTV, do not miss it!), we're looking back on five of the most DRAMATIC relationship meltdowns in the show's history.

WATCH THE BIGGEST TEEN MOM OG FIGHTS EVER HERE:

SEASON 6: Amber Portwood calling off her marriage to Matt Baier

After taking advice from her brother, Amber decided to let Matt know she just wasn't 'feeling ready' for marriage.

It all seemed pretty amicable, with Matt handing out the hugs - but it didn’t take long for rage to strike.

Matt vowed to 'not marry her EVER' after declaring he would not let Amber's brother 'dictate her life'.

Can you hear the sound of horns locking?

WATCH AMBER GET FED UP WITH MATT'S APOLOGIES:

SEASON 6: Farrah Abraham informing Simon Saran he'd 'be fired if he worked for her'

'I didn’t ask what you think’ is not the MOST romantic sentence ever uttered, right?

When Simon failed in helping Farrah to set up her shop, she was not happy, shouting: “You act like Mr. Home-Ec and you can’t listen to what I’ve said - it’s not hard.”

Raging even more, she then ranted: “I mean seriously, imagine getting married and then not being helpful to your wife - that’s a divorce. Good luck!”

Ouch.

WATCH FARRAH DELIVER SOME HARD TRUTHS:

SEASON 6: Tyler Baltierra breaking down about Catelynn Baltierra

Tyler was finding the pressure of being a dad tough, and with Catelynn struggling too, they had it out in a conversation which ended with Tyler deciding to confide in his own mum.

In an emotional conversation, he confessed: “I can’t do this for the rest of my life (…) This whole first year of being a parent - it’s so the opposite of what I thought.”

We're just glad that Tyler felt able to talk about his problems.

WATCH TYLER'S CONFESSION TO HIS MUM HERE:

SEASON 6: Farrah legit losing it at Simon for wearing shoes indoors

Pet hates - we all have them! People chewing loudly, sneezing without a tissue, nail-biting - the list goes on.

But for Farrah, it’s plain and simple: Do NOT walk in shoes on her rug. OKAY?

Simon dissing the rug was one thing, but to then belittle her request - let's just say it wasn't pretty.

When she asked Simon to 'stop walking with shoes on [her] rug', he was brave enough to challenge her, saying: “Is it a big deal? What’s wrong with you?” Eek.

SEE FARRAH RAGE AT SIMON AND HIS SHOES:

SEASON 5: Maci McKinney getting sick and tired of Ryan Edwards' lateness

Everyone is late now and then, but Maci's issue with Ryan was in how repetitive his poor punctuality was becoming - especially when their son Bentley was involved.

In the beginning, all was calm, with Maci simply asking Ryan: "What took so long? Bentley can tell you how to get here?"

However, it happened that this was merely the calm before the storm, with the conversation ending with Maci storming inside her house. Uh oh.

WATCH MACI'S DISSAPOINTMENT IN RYAN'S TARDINESS:

