Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom OG: The 5 Most Dramatic Relationship Meltdowns

Don’t miss brand new Teen Mom OG, starting TONIGHT at 7pm - only on MTV!

Leila Navabi
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 10:00

We all know that Teen Mom OG can get a little fiery at times - especially when it comes to the mums and their relationships. 

We seen small spats about shoes, full-blown divorce and everything in-between.

So, with the brand new series starting TONIGHT (7pm on MTV, do not miss it!), we're looking back on five of the most DRAMATIC relationship meltdowns in the show's history.

WATCH THE BIGGEST TEEN MOM OG FIGHTS EVER HERE:

SEASON 6: Amber Portwood calling off her marriage to Matt Baier 

After taking advice from her brother, Amber decided to let Matt know she just wasn't 'feeling ready' for marriage. 

It all seemed pretty amicable, with Matt handing out the hugs - but it didn’t take long for rage to strike.

Matt vowed to 'not marry her EVER' after declaring he would not let Amber's brother 'dictate her life'. 

Can you hear the sound of horns locking? 

WATCH AMBER GET FED UP WITH MATT'S APOLOGIES:

SEASON 6: Farrah Abraham informing Simon Saran he'd 'be fired if he worked for her'

'I didn’t ask what you think’ is not the MOST romantic sentence ever uttered, right? 

When Simon failed in helping Farrah to set up her shop, she was not happy, shouting: “You act like Mr. Home-Ec and you can’t listen to what I’ve said - it’s not hard.”

Raging even more, she then ranted: “I mean seriously, imagine getting married and then not being helpful to your wife - that’s a divorce. Good luck!”

Ouch. 

WATCH FARRAH DELIVER SOME HARD TRUTHS:

SEASON 6: Tyler Baltierra breaking down about Catelynn Baltierra

Tyler was finding the pressure of being a dad tough, and with Catelynn struggling too, they had it out in a conversation which ended with Tyler deciding to confide in his own mum.

In an emotional conversation, he confessed: “I can’t do this for the rest of my life (…) This whole first year of being a parent - it’s so the opposite of what I thought.”

We're just glad that Tyler felt able to talk about his problems.

WATCH TYLER'S CONFESSION TO HIS MUM HERE:

SEASON 6: Farrah legit losing it at Simon for wearing shoes indoors

Pet hates - we all have them! People chewing loudly, sneezing without a tissue, nail-biting - the list goes on.

But for Farrah, it’s plain and simple: Do NOT walk in shoes on her rug. OKAY?

Simon dissing the rug was one thing, but to then belittle her request - let's just say it wasn't pretty.

When she asked Simon to 'stop walking with shoes on [her] rug', he was brave enough to challenge her, saying: “Is it a big deal? What’s wrong with you?” Eek.

SEE FARRAH RAGE AT SIMON AND HIS SHOES:

SEASON 5: Maci McKinney getting sick and tired of Ryan Edwards' lateness

Everyone is late now and then, but Maci's issue with Ryan was in how repetitive his poor punctuality was becoming - especially when their son Bentley was involved.

In the beginning, all was calm, with Maci simply asking Ryan: "What took so long? Bentley can tell you how to get here?"

However, it happened that this was merely the calm before the storm, with the conversation ending with Maci storming inside her house. Uh oh.

WATCH MACI'S DISSAPOINTMENT IN RYAN'S TARDINESS:

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom OG, starts TONIGHT at 7pm - only on MTV!

And if you can't wait for more iconic Teen Mom OG moments, get started on these sneak peek looks at season 7:

 

More From Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom OG: The 5 Most Dramatic Relationship Meltdowns
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG | Season 7
These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 7 Need To Be Seen RN!
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG | The Biggest Fights Ever
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG 7 | Sneak Peek: Got Your Back
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG 7 | Sneak Peek: Amber’s Frustration
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG 7 | Bonus Scene: Grateful For OG Friends And Family
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG 7 | Bonus Scene: OG Strong Catelynn Talks Placing Carly
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG 7 | Bonus Scene: New Strength
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG 7 | Sneak Peek: Butch Is Done
Single AF: Jedward Fans Show Unbridled Enthusiasm As Edward Finds A New Bae
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG | The Biggest Fights Ever

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
The Geordie Shore cast promote the next season
Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Rita Ora performs during The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England
Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend