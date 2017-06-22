The Cast Of Teen Mom UK And Their Kids Are Too Adorbs On Their Latest Photoshoot

Teen Mom UK is BACK for a second series and we CANNOT wait! Eeeek!

We've followed the our Teen Mum's on their journey from bump to baby, proving age really is just a number when it comes to parenting, but NOW it’s time to see how much these five mothers (and their little ones) have grown since series one!

MTV

Ahead of the BRAND NEW series (Starting Wednesday19th July, at 8pm on MTV!), the cast got together with their little ones for a photoshoot and let's just say it is TOTES cute!

Check out what the girls - Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Megan Salmon-Ferrari, Mia Boardman and Sassi Simmonds got up to on their latest photocall below!

AND if that hasn't got you excited for the NEW series, then check out these video EXCLUSIVES...

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 19th July at 8pm - only on MTV!