11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Teen Mom UK is BACK for a second series, and our girls are proving they really are in it for life as they journey through important milestones and continue to bring up their amazing families.

And with our mums experiencing their own relationship ups-and-downs, highs and lows, dramz and more dramz over the course of the series, we've been thinking about those celebrity couples who WE always thought were in it for life too - until they hit their own dramz and went their separate ways, breaking our hearts and turning us into the most emotional of wrecks.

So, here are the 11 celeb couples who we really did thing were in this thing called love for life:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Because you can't have a list of shocking celebrity break-ups without Brennifer, right?

Brad and Jennifer met on a blind date in 1999, having been set up by their agents, before marrying in a beautiful Malibu ceremony in July 2000. Sadly though, this love story was not to be as the couple announced their sad split in January 2005. Their divorce, which cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split, was finalised in October 2005.

Both Brad and Jennifer both went on to happily re-marry, but for Brad, his relationship has sadly recently ended.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Yep, we are sadly talking about Brangelina, who practically made the world do a collective gasp when they announced their shock split.

The pair, who were brought together during the filming for 'Mr & Mrs Smith', were first pictured together in 2005, two months after Jennifer Aniston had filed for divorce from Brad. Then, in January 2006, Angelina announced that she was pregnant with Brad's child. Brangelina went on to get engaged in 2012 before tying the knot in a private ceremony in 2014.

HOWEVER, things were sadly not meant to be, with Angelina filing for divorce from Brad in September 2016, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bennifer were giving us couple goals from the very first day they started dating way back in 2004, after they worked together on Pearl Harbor and Daredevil.

A year later, in June 2005, the pair married in a super-private ceremony in Turks and Caicos, before going on to having three children together - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Proper family goals, right?

After ten years of marriage though, the couple sadly announced their shock split in 2015, with rumours of infidelity on Ben's part surrounding the reports. Then, in early 2017, after almost two years of rumours that the two had called off their split to work things out, it was reported that Jennifer was officially filing for divorce.

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle

If there was one couple always guaranteed to turn us into the heart-eyed emoji, it was Miranda and Orlando - which is why it was such a shock when they announced their shock split after three years of marriage.

The couple started dating in 2007, before announcing their engagement three years later in June 2010, marrying one month later and welcoming son Flynn a year after.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out and the pair split in 2013, with a spokesperson telling E! News that the separation was 'amicable'.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama

John Shearer/Getty Images

We don't know about you, but we were pretty much in love with Demi and Wilmer's relationship since day one.

The pair first started dating in 2010, having met at Wilmer's house to shoot a public service announcement for a non-profit organisation. They split for a short time in 2012, before reconciling and becoming more public with their romance in 2014.

Sadly though, Demi and Wilmer then announced their split after six years together in 2016, saying that it had been an 'incredible difficult decision' and that they're 'better as best friends' in a joint statement.

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images For March Of Dime

Hey now, hey now - Hilary and Mike's split was definitely not what dreams were made of.

The Disney Channel star began dating Mike in 2007, with the couple getting engaged in February 2010 and marrying six months later in Santa Barbara, California in the August. A year later, Hilary announced she was pregnant, with the actress giving birth to son Luca in March 2012.

Their relationship sadly came to an end in 2014 when they announced their 'amicable' split, with Hilary filing for divorce in February 2015 before everything was finalised in 2016.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

As it turns out, the couple that dresses in double denim together doesn't necessarily stay together.

This couple, who basically defined our childhood years, first met when they were cast in The Mickey Mouse Club in 1992, before they later started dating eight years later in 2000.

However, even after their double denim dream date, the couple sadly split in 2002 after three years of dating.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Steve Granitz/Getty

As gutted as we were when the High School Musical trilogy came to an end, Vanessa and Zac kept our musical dreams alive long after the we waved goodbye to East High.

The two met in 2005 when they both auditioned for the first film, with claims that their relationship turned romantic around a year later.

The couple went from strength-to-strength both on and off screen, with marriage rumours even following them, but things sadly came to an end in December 2010 when their romance fizzled out.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jelena are practically as iconic as a famous landmark these days, huh?

The couple's rocky relationship started when they first met in 2009, with things rumoured to have turned romantic in 2010 and the two making things official in 2011.

However, though things came to an end in November 2012, Jelena were dogged by rumours that they were back together again for months after, before Justin confirmed that they were an item again in 2014. Sadly, it wasn't long before they split again, and though there have been more reunion rumours since, it looks like these two have gone their separate ways for good.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

This couple became Ex On The Beach royalty when they got together on the show in series three (2015), before returning as King and Queen of the villa in series four (2016).

In fact, Jordan EVEN proposed to Megan on her birthday during the series finale in 2016, with Megan of course saying yes to her Ex bae.

However, their love was not to last, and the pair split shortly after filming before their proposal even aired.

Ahhh, the course of Geordie Shore love never does run smooth.

These two worldies first met when Aaron joined the show in 2014, though things between them didn't go anywhere as Marnie was dating Ricky Rayment (who, as you probably remember, she later got engaged to). Then, in 2016, Maaron finally became a REAL LIFE THING when Aaron asked Marnie to be his girlfriend on the Geordie party tour.

Things didn't run smooth in Europe though, with the two breaking up and making up several times before leaving as a couple. However, the two then split again, with Marnie going on Celebrity Big Brother and striking up a romance, seemingly ending the Maaron dream for good. Though Marnie later split from Lewis, Maaron didn't rekindle their romance and are now just friends.

Megan Salmon-Ferrari and Dylan Siggers

WATCH MEGAN AND DYLAN GET ENGAGED AGAIN IN THE FIRST SERIES OF TEEN MOM UK:

We've watched Megan and Dylan's relationship highs and lows play out during the first series of Teen Mom UK, with the couple starting on the high of getting engaged, before calling things off after Dylan slept with Megan's best friend.

Luckily though, they worked things out and got engaged again, before later finding out that they were expecting baby number two!

However, speaking ahead of the new series, Megan revealed she had sadly split from Dylan again after the first series - but will they be able to work things out for good this time around?

