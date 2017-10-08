8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us

Clear your diaries and dig out your favourite snacks because Teen Mom UK is BACK on our TV screens tonight (14th March at 8pm on MTV) and you won’t want to miss it.

Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Megan Salmon-Ferrari, Mia Boardman and Sassi Simmonds are returning to inspire us and show us what it’s REALLY like to be a mum – and to be honest, we cannot wait to see the next chapter in their lives.

To celebrate the brand new series, we’re taking a trip through some of the biggest lessons our lovely mums have taught us as they learn how to love like a mother and live like a teen.

WATCH AN EXCLUSIVE EXTENDED SNEAK PEEK LOOK AT THE BRAND NEW SERIES OF TEEN MOM UK HERE:

Anything Is Possible With Hard Work And Determination

As well as obviously being amazing at the whole parenting thing, our mums have shown their true determination and dedication to achieve some incredible things on the show, from passing driving tests to sky-diving to owning their own homes.

Just last series in fact, we saw Chloe and boyfriend Jordan Edwards going through the process of owning their very own property – and we’re so excited to see how it’s all going in the brand new series!

WATCH CHLOE AND JORDAN GET A HUGE HOUSE UPDATE IN THIS CLIP FROM SERIES TWO:

Co-Parenting Isn’t Always A Walk In The Park

Relationships are tricky at the best of times, but throw in a baby and the stressful times that come with raising a family and things suddenly become a lot trickier.

We’ve seen Amber and ex-boyfriend Ste Rankine go through tough times as they try to navigate a co-parenting arrangement, with the pair finally seeming to get to good terms at the end of the last series – and we’re seriously proud at how they worked things out.

WATCH AMBER AND STE GO TO A PARENTING SESSION TOGETHER IN THIS THROWBACK CLIP:

A Snapchat Filter A Day Keeps The Doctor Away

A post shared by Mia Boardman (@mia_boardman) on Feb 3, 2018 at 3:20am PST

If anyone knows how to master a Snapchat filter, it’s our Teen Mom UK girls and their adorable kids.

Need more evidence? Just watch this:

A good filter really can help brighten any bad day, and that’s a motto we can definitely live by.

You Can Always Rely On Your Mum For Good Advice

Sure, we always knew this, but our mums have definitely confirmed our suspicions on the show.

Whether it’s getting advice about relationships or just needing someone to rant to over a strong cup of tea, our mums know exactly who to turn to when they need help – and we’ve got no doubts that their own children will turn to them for the very best advice when they grow up.

We’re All Stronger Than We Might Think

Our mums have gone through a LOT on the show – break-ups, make-ups, family feuds, house moves and everything in between – but they’ve always shown their true strength by carrying on with family life and with being the best mums they can be to their little ones.

Megan, for example, has faced some tough times in her relationship with boyfriend Dylan Siggers, but no matter how testing the situation may be, she's always put on a brave face and made mummy duties her top priority. Go on, Megan!

REMEMBER WHEN MEGAN AND DYLAN WELCOMED THEIR DAUGHTER IN THE LAST SERIES?

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Sometimes

Look, life is hard and it most definitely does NOT come with a guidebook – or at least, if it does, someone has stolen ours and we’d like some compensation.

Our girls have taught us that it’s totally okay to show your emotions when you need to, especially when things don’t go as smoothly as you were hoping. We’re only human, right?

If you need any help and advice, visit this page where you can find more information on the support the charities we work with - Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby - provide.

There's Nothing Better Than A Cute Family Day Out

Yes, we know family time can be stressful at times - especially when you're trying to win that last roast potato at the dinner table.

But, as our mums have often shown us, the best family days out can actually be a real morale booster and can most definitely help improve all of those family relationships.

And if you needed any further evidence, just have a look at these seriously cute snaps from Sassi's day out with Darren and daughter Zena'ya.

SO. DARN. ADORABLE.

You Can Definitely Live Like A Teen AND Love Like A Mother

It’s not a walk in the park, of course, but if our mums have taught us anything, it’s that it’s absolutely possible to be an amazing mum and still live your life.

It’s something Mia in particular struggled with in her relationship with Manley Geddes, with the lovely mum wanting to spend time with her friends, whilst Manley was pushing for more family time.

Despite their struggles, the mum showed us that she can balance the two perfectly – and what a team she makes with both her BFFs and her cute daughter Marliya, eh?

We've learnt a lot for these mums! Don't miss them in the brand new series of Teen Mom UK, starting TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV! And watch an extended sneak peek look at the premiere episode here: