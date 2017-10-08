Teen Mom UK

8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 07:00

Clear your diaries and dig out your favourite snacks because Teen Mom UK is BACK on our TV screens tonight (14th March at 8pm on MTV) and you won’t want to miss it.

Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Megan Salmon-Ferrari, Mia Boardman and Sassi Simmonds are returning to inspire us and show us what it’s REALLY like to be a mum – and to be honest, we cannot wait to see the next chapter in their lives.

To celebrate the brand new series, we’re taking a trip through some of the biggest lessons our lovely mums have taught us as they learn how to love like a mother and live like a teen.

WATCH AN EXCLUSIVE EXTENDED SNEAK PEEK LOOK AT THE BRAND NEW SERIES OF TEEN MOM UK HERE:

Anything Is Possible With Hard Work And Determination

Proud mummy❤️

Proud mummy❤️

A post shared by C H L O È P A T T O N ♡ (@chloepatton_) on

As well as obviously being amazing at the whole parenting thing, our mums have shown their true determination and dedication to achieve some incredible things on the show, from passing driving tests to sky-diving to owning their own homes.

Just last series in fact, we saw Chloe and boyfriend Jordan Edwards going through the process of owning their very own property – and we’re so excited to see how it’s all going in the brand new series!

WATCH CHLOE AND JORDAN GET A HUGE HOUSE UPDATE IN THIS CLIP FROM SERIES TWO:

Co-Parenting Isn’t Always A Walk In The Park

This just sums up our crazy silly friendship 🙄😂 @stevenrankine23 #goals👀 #coparenting

Relationships are tricky at the best of times, but throw in a baby and the stressful times that come with raising a family and things suddenly become a lot trickier.

We’ve seen Amber and ex-boyfriend Ste Rankine go through tough times as they try to navigate a co-parenting arrangement, with the pair finally seeming to get to good terms at the end of the last series – and we’re seriously proud at how they worked things out.

WATCH AMBER AND STE GO TO A PARENTING SESSION TOGETHER IN THIS THROWBACK CLIP:

A Snapchat Filter A Day Keeps The Doctor Away

A post shared by Mia Boardman (@mia_boardman) on

If anyone knows how to master a Snapchat filter, it’s our Teen Mom UK girls and their adorable kids.

Need more evidence? Just watch this:

A good filter really can help brighten any bad day, and that’s a motto we can definitely live by.

You Can Always Rely On Your Mum For Good Advice

Mums who inspire me everyday!❤️ #happymothersday

Mums who inspire me everyday!❤️ #happymothersday

A post shared by C H L O È P A T T O N ♡ (@chloepatton_) on

Sure, we always knew this, but our mums have definitely confirmed our suspicions on the show.

Whether it’s getting advice about relationships or just needing someone to rant to over a strong cup of tea, our mums know exactly who to turn to when they need help – and we’ve got no doubts that their own children will turn to them for the very best advice when they grow up.

We’re All Stronger Than We Might Think

Full of cold😒❤️

Full of cold😒❤️

A post shared by Megan Salmon-Ferrari (@megansalmonferrari) on

Our mums have gone through a LOT on the show – break-ups, make-ups, family feuds, house moves and everything in between – but they’ve always shown their true strength by carrying on with family life and with being the best mums they can be to their little ones.

Megan, for example, has faced some tough times in her relationship with boyfriend Dylan Siggers, but no matter how testing the situation may be, she's always put on a brave face and made mummy duties her top priority. Go on, Megan!     

REMEMBER WHEN MEGAN AND DYLAN WELCOMED THEIR DAUGHTER IN THE LAST SERIES?

 It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Sometimes

His smile brightens up my day ❤️

His smile brightens up my day ❤️

A post shared by Amber Butler ✨ (@amberbutlerx) on

Look, life is hard and it most definitely does NOT come with a guidebook – or at least, if it does, someone has stolen ours and we’d like some compensation.

Our girls have taught us that it’s totally okay to show your emotions when you need to, especially when things don’t go as smoothly as you were hoping. We’re only human, right?

If you need any help and advice, visit this page where you can find more information on the support the charities we work with - Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby - provide.

There's Nothing Better Than A Cute Family Day Out

Yes, we know family time can be stressful at times - especially when you're trying to win that last roast potato at the dinner table.

But, as our mums have often shown us, the best family days out can actually be a real morale booster and can most definitely help improve all of those family relationships.

And if you needed any further evidence, just have a look at these seriously cute snaps from Sassi's day out with Darren and daughter Zena'ya.

I love making memories👨‍👩‍👧❤️ #familyfun

I love making memories👨‍👩‍👧❤️ #familyfun

A post shared by Sassi Simmonds (@sassi_simonds) on

SO. DARN. ADORABLE.

You Can Definitely Live Like A Teen AND Love Like A Mother

My ladies 🧚🏽‍♂️

My ladies 🧚🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Mia Boardman (@mia_boardman) on

It’s not a walk in the park, of course, but if our mums have taught us anything, it’s that it’s absolutely possible to be an amazing mum and still live your life.

It’s something Mia in particular struggled with in her relationship with Manley Geddes, with the lovely mum wanting to spend time with her friends, whilst Manley was pushing for more family time.

Despite their struggles, the mum showed us that she can balance the two perfectly – and what a team she makes with both her BFFs and her cute daughter Marliya, eh?

She’s my favourite person in the world ❤️

She’s my favourite person in the world ❤️

A post shared by Mia Boardman (@mia_boardman) on

We've learnt a lot for these mums! Don't miss them in the brand new series of Teen Mom UK, starting TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV! And watch an extended sneak peek look at the premiere episode here:

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Student Movement Calling For Gun Control
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Liam Payne
Liam Payne Wows with Amazing Rendition of John Mayer Classic
Mabel &amp; Not3s - Fine Line - MTV Exclusive Laid Bare Commentary
Mabel Praises Not3s For Coming Through On ‘Fine Line’ Even If He Did Miss His Flight!
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Giggling After Liam Payne's Performance?
Ally Brooke
Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs Major Solo Music Deal
Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Sneakily Records Butt Naked Sam Gowland Shaking His Booty To Beyonce
Tracy Beaker Is Coming Back As A Single Mum Fighting To Make Ends Meet
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"

More From Teen Mom UK

8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 3 | Episode #1 First Look
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 301 | Extended Preview: Part 1
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 301 | Extended Preview: Part 2
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 301 | Extended Preview: Part 3
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits She’s Found A ‘Best Friend’ In Daughter Zena'ya As She Reveals The Hardest Part Of Being A Young Mum – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Reveals She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Being A Young Mum: ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’ – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals The Hardest Part Of Being A Mum As She Explains She Has ‘No Regrets’ – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Explains How Her Love Life With Boyfriend Jordan Edwards Has Changed Since Having Son Marley – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Opens Up About Her Biggest Hopes And Fears For Her Son Brooklyn – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Reveals The Real Reasons Behind Her Break-Up With Darren As She Calls Their Relationship A ‘Work In Progress’ - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards