Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!
Monday, February 25, 2019 - 10:54
It’s a big week for Shannon Wise on the brand new episode of Teen Mom UK, as the mum-of-one is sharing some exciting news about her little family – she’s pregnant with her and Charlie’s second child!
Having already told Charlie and her mum the news, Shannon is now ready to surprise her sister when she comes over for a catch up. But how will she react?
Find out in this first look at brand new Teen Mom UK:
Find out what happens next in brand new Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK, or you can catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.
And you can watch more sneak peeks from this week's episode here:
