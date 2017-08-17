Fans Praise Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman For Pursuing Her Dream Career

It's no secret that the Teen Mom UK girls are an ambitious bunch and after last night's episode Mia Boardman was subject to a whole heap of praise for starting to pursue her dreams of going to university.

Fans flocked to Twitter to admire the reality star for setting her sights on achieving her dream career in Law, despite feeling pretty down and out about the less-than-perfect state of her relationship with Manley Geddes.

YOU CAN WATCH MIA'S BIG UNIVERSITY MEETING RIGHT HERE:

Mia bravely put her relationship woes to the back of her mind as she focused on the ambitions she had before becoming a mum to Marliya.

And it's safe to say fans were all for Mia's go-getter attitude, with one fan hailing her an 'inspiration' while another simply loved the way she handled her uni interview.

@MIABOARDMAN you are such an inspiration for young moms,and by far my favourite teen mom!!!! — leanne murphy (@murleas) August 16, 2017

@MIABOARDMAN singing in her uni interview has been the best bit of my full Wednesday 😂🙈 — Kaileigh (@KtToner) August 16, 2017

.@MIABOARDMAN is such a great inspiration! Never give up on your dreams! #TeenMomUK pic.twitter.com/X2wTmABDNF — Teen Mom UK (@MTVTeenMomUK) August 16, 2017

Another fan praised all the Teen Mom girls for their ambitious personalities, writing: "Motherhood doesn’t stop them from following their dreams. Love it!

We couldn't agree more!

To top it all off, while Mia wasn't busy planning world domination as a Lawyer, the only thing she was guilty of was having a serious amount of high-flying fun.

Yep, the aspirational mum headed to an indoor sky dive practice to prepare herself to eventually take on the real deal, and it's fair to say she took to the activity like a bird to the sky!

.@MIABOARDMAN is definitely flying like a bird in the sky! #TeenMomUK pic.twitter.com/FPph1lw3bp — Teen Mom UK (@MTVTeenMomUK) August 16, 2017

You go girl!

Don't forget to catch Teen Mom UK every Wednesday at 8pm only on MTV.

Now you know you want to get checking out ALL the very best bits from last night's episode of Teen Mom UK right here...