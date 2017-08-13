Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 11:00

Our incredible teen mums have already shown us LOADS of the highs and lows that come with parenthood on Teen Mom UK, and they're not done yet as we have many more exciting moments still to look forward to!

ICYMI, episode three saw our teen mums celebrate Valentine's Day, with Amber receiving a very special present from the new man in her life, Alex. <3

Megan celebrated the imminent arrival of baby #2 as she threw a baby shower with close family friends, while Chloe and Jordan finally received the news they had been waiting for!

Now, episode four is just around the corner and is full of even MORE drama as the mums' journeys through teen parenthood continue! Chloe's big day arrives as she finally takes her driving theory test and Brooklyn celebrates his 2nd birthday as family and friends come together to throw him a huge birthday party! #adorbs

Ahead of next week's brand new episode of Teen Mom UK Series 2, we've put together an EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery for you - check it out below!

Teen Mom UK Season 2 l Episode 4 Sneak Peek Spoiler Pics

  • #multitasking
    1 of 19
  • Jordan gears chloe up for her driving theory test!
    2 of 19
  • good or bad news?
    3 of 19
  • What does mum reckon?
    4 of 19
  • Megan and Dylan probably regret this now...
    5 of 19
  • Happy birthday Brooklyn!
    6 of 19
  • The house hunt continues for Jordan and Chloe! #excitingtimes
    7 of 19
  • Mia takes a well deserved break! #teafortwo
    8 of 19
  • Sassi's plastering Journey continues...
    9 of 19
  • Parrrrty time!
    10 of 19
  • Mother and Son <3
    11 of 19
  • Jordan and Chloe seal the deal!
    12 of 19
  • Mia gets some practice in for the real thing!
    13 of 19
  • Awwww <3
    14 of 19
  • Uh-oh...
    15 of 19
  • Amber has questions...
    16 of 19
  • ... and not everything goes to plan.
    17 of 19
  • Chloe can't stop smiling!
    18 of 19
  • #stressed
    19 of 19

Don't miss all this and the rest of the drama when Teen Mom UK Series 2 continues, Wednesdays at 8pm - only on MTV! 

Catch up with all the best bits from episode three below:

Teen Mom UK Season 2 l Episode 4 Sneak Peek Spoiler Pics

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’

Chloe Patton and Jordan Edwards get a life-changing phone call on Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 2 | Episode #3 Best Bits

Teen Mom UK 203 | Darren Storms Out After Another Sassi Showdown

Teen Mom UK 203 | Aww! Amber's Sweet Valentine's Day Delivery

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Chloe Patton And Jordan Edwards Get The Exciting News They’ve Been Waiting For

Teen Mom UK 203 | OMG! Chloe And Jordan's Life Changing Phone Call

Teen Mom UK 203 | Manley's Valentine's Dinner Date Denial For Mia

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 3

Teen Mom UK Season 2 l Episode 3 Sneak Peek Spoiler Pics

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Praised By Fans For Showing The ‘Reality Of Being A Mum’

