Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 5

Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 12:00

WOW! Where do we begin? How amazing was last week's episode of Teen Mom UK?! 

ICYMI, episode four saw Chloe pass her driving theory test, much to the delight of boyfriend Jordan and things didn't just stop there for the couple, as they finally found the house of their dreams. Meanwhile Amber and Ste's son Brooklyn celebrated his 2nd birthday surrounded by family and close friends! Too cute!

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the fifth episode of Teen Mom UK, the day has finally arrived for Megan as she heads to the hospital with Dylan and prepares to deliver baby number two, while things finally look like they are heading in the right direction for Mia and Manley as they enjoy a romantic weekend getaway with each other. N'awww! <3

Check out all these EXCLUSIVE spoiler pics ahead of next week's brand new episode:

Teen Mom UK Season 2 l Episode 5 Sneak Peek Spoiler Pics

  • It's time for baby #2!
    1 of 19
  • Megan can't hold on anymore!
    2 of 19
  • Sassi is feeling the pressure of being a full time mum...
    3 of 19
  • Amber has been going through a tough time recently...
    4 of 19
  • Congratulations Megan and Dylan! <3
    5 of 19
  • Dulcie-Mae is #adorbs
    6 of 19
  • Darren is taking Sassi on a very special mother's day out!
    7 of 19
  • For once these two aren't arguing!
    8 of 19
  • Love is certainly in the air! <3
    9 of 19
  • Ste is #fuming with amber...
    10 of 19
  • Chloe begins her weight loss journey...
    11 of 19
  • ... and it's much harder than she thought!
    12 of 19
  • this.is.everything <3
    13 of 19
  • Mckenzie has a new baby sister!
    14 of 19
  • Amber consults a specialist...
    15 of 19
  • ... and gets the advice she needs!
    16 of 19
  • Breakfast in bed for Mia and Manley!
    17 of 19
  • Megan has a dilemma on her hands...
    18 of 19
  • ... and not even mum Sonia knows the answer.
    19 of 19

Catch up with all the best bits from episode four below:

