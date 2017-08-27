Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

Don't miss BRAND NEW Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm - only on MTV!

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 12:00

Our amazing teen mums have already shared enough drama, emotion and milestones with us on Teen Mom UK to last a lifetime, but things are set to get even more intense as their journeys through parenthood continue!

And our exclusive spoiler photos from episode six (airing Wednesday 30th August at 8pm) give you just a hint of the exciting moments we still have to look forward to in this series of Teen Mom UK!

Of course, there's a shedload of drama, as Amber and Ste consult a specialist to help with Brooklyn's behavioural issues, while things look to be over for Mia and Manley... 

MTV

You can certainly expect tears, tantrums and confrontations in next week's episode of Teen Mom UK! Check out all the spoiler photos here:

Teen Mom UK Season 2 l Episode 6 Sneak Peek Spoiler Pics

  • Megan and Dylan have made a surprise purchase...
    1 of 19
  • ... a horse!
    2 of 19
  • Welcome Dulcie-Mae <3
    3 of 19
  • Manley enjoys some family time!
    4 of 19
  • But Mia finds herself in a #situation...
    5 of 19
  • Jordan enjoys a holiday away with the lads...
    6 of 19
  • ... so Chloe treats herself to a bit of retail therapy!
    7 of 19
  • Too cute!
    8 of 19
  • Darren and Sassi make Christening plans!
    9 of 19
  • One happy family <3
    10 of 19
  • Chloe is struggling with her weight loss journey...
    11 of 19
  • Jordan enjoys a well deserved break in Amsterdam!
    12 of 19
  • Ste and Amber get the advice they both need for Brooklyn...
    13 of 19
  • Dylan's in a sticky situation...
    14 of 19
  • #emosh times
    15 of 19
  • Father and Daughter <3
    16 of 19
  • Ste has lost it...
    17 of 19
  • and amber is having none of it!
    18 of 19
  • Guess who's back?!
    19 of 19

Don't miss all this and the rest of the drama when Teen Mom UK Series 2 continues, Wednesdays at 8pm - only on MTV! 

Missed this week's episode? Catch up with ALL the dramz below:

