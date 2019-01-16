Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 09:45

When we last saw Megan Salmon-Ferrari on Teen Mom UK (the mum appeared in the first episode of the last series before taking a break), she was ending her relationship with Dylan Siggers after becoming concerned about the time he was spending with another girl.

Now, in this FIRST LOOK at the brand new series, Megan reveals that though Dylan’s new relationship with her neighbour Ree-Ane was “pretty hard to deal with” initially, she’s actually feeling so much stronger and is getting on well with her ex.

Watch Megan get ready for a day out with Dylan and his new girlfriend in this first look at new Teen Mom UK:

Explaining that “so much has happened” in her life in the last year or so, Megan starts by updating fans on her mental health and her rocky relationship with Dylan.

She says: “My babies bring me so much joy but I’ve had some bad times. I was diagnosed with depression, then Dylan started seeing my neighbour Ree-Ane behind my back.

MTV

“We split up and it was messy. We didn’t see each other for months apart from handing over the kids, but I got space to sort myself out and find a new flat and now I feel so much stronger.”

MTV

She adds that she’s “getting on well” with her ex, and that she’s feeling fine about his new relationship.

Sharing her thoughts on the situation, the mum says: “At first it was hard, it was pretty hard to deal with because obviously that was another one of my friends that he’d then been with.

MTV

“There’s nothing that you can do to stop it or there’s no point in you sitting here getting upset and angry over it. Just let it go, they’re gonna do what they wanna do, you go do what you wanna do, so I just sort of really focused on me.”

MTV

Getting ready to meet up with Dylan, their children Mckenzie and Dulcie-Mae, and his girlfriend Ree-Ane for a family-friendly music festival, Megan admits she’s not sure how the day will go, but that she’s got a plan.

She tells her friends: “I’m gonna try and take a nice little family picture of me, Dylan, Ree-Ane and all the kids. I’m trying to be nice, I’m a nice person. I actually just wanna be nice, I haven’t got time for all this petty stuff all the time.”

MTV

MTV

Fingers crossed it all goes well.

