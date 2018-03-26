Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House

Being a mum will always have its own set of challenges, but for Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman, things have been especially tough as she’s also been facing highs and lows with boyfriend Manley Geddes.

And after going through some rough patches, it looks like the couple - who have adorable daughter Marliya together - are over for good after arguing about Manley’s ex Erin Corrigan staying at his mum’s house in this week’s episode (airing Wednesday 28th March at 8pm on MTV).

WATCH MIA AND MANLEY ROW ABOUT ERIN STAYING AT HIS MUM'S HOUSE IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming drama, we see Mia arriving at Manley’s house to drop Marliya off: “I haven't spoken to him properly since we fell out about Erin staying over last week. I really don’t want any drama.”

However, it’s not long before the couple find themselves rowing after Mia explains that she hasn’t brought Marliya’s bag: “I thought you had stuff here for her.”

Hitting back, Manley asks: “When have I ever had stuff here for her?”

As Mia insists that she “never” gets Marliya’s stuff back when she takes it to his house, Manley replies: “So what am I supposed to put her in tonight when she sleeps?”

Mia tells him: “Her nappy. I didn’t know you didn’t have clothes for her. What do you put Aalayah (the daughter he has with ex Erin) in?”

Manley isn’t convinced though, saying: “Yeah you did Mia, ‘cause I live at home with you where all Marliya’s stuff is.”

Things then escalate further as Manley brings up the subject of Erin staying over: “I want to talk to you as well about you going round telling everyone that Erin stayed at my house.”

With Mia explaining that “she did stay,” Manley responds: “Yeah I know she stayed at the house, but you knew that she was staying at the house before you went out.

“The day before Erin stayed, I told you Erin was staying here.”

As the couple continue to argue, Mia explains: “So just because you told me she was gonna stay here, doesn’t change the fact that she did stay here.

“I’ve just said, ‘Erin stayed at Maggie’s house so clearly me and Manley are done now for good because he let Erin stay at his mum’s house’.”

Manley hits back: “So why are you bringing it up? You’re going round trying to make me out to look like a cheat when you’re the cheat mate. You’re a cheat.”

Mia firmly denies Manley’s claims, before the couple abruptly end their row and Mia walks away from the situation.

With the pair having blown up into a huge argument again, Mia admits: “That’s it, me and Manley are done. No going back, ever.”

She later adds: “I need to move on now with my life.”

Sob! Find out what's next for this couple in brand new Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV!