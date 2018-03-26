Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, March 26, 2018 - 11:30

Being a mum will always have its own set of challenges, but for Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman, things have been especially tough as she’s also been facing highs and lows with boyfriend Manley Geddes.

And after going through some rough patches, it looks like the couple - who have adorable daughter Marliya together - are over for good after arguing about Manley’s ex Erin Corrigan staying at his mum’s house in this week’s episode (airing Wednesday 28th March at 8pm on MTV).

WATCH MIA AND MANLEY ROW ABOUT ERIN STAYING AT HIS MUM’S HOUSE IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming drama, we see Mia arriving at Manley’s house to drop Marliya off: “I haven't spoken to him properly since we fell out about Erin staying over last week. I really don’t want any drama.”

MTV

However, it’s not long before the couple find themselves rowing after Mia explains that she hasn’t brought Marliya’s bag: “I thought you had stuff here for her.”

MTV

Hitting back, Manley asks: “When have I ever had stuff here for her?”

MTV

As Mia insists that she “never” gets Marliya’s stuff back when she takes it to his house, Manley replies: “So what am I supposed to put her in tonight when she sleeps?”

Mia tells him: “Her nappy. I didn’t know you didn’t have clothes for her. What do you put Aalayah (the daughter he has with ex Erin) in?”

MTV

Manley isn’t convinced though, saying: “Yeah you did Mia, ‘cause I live at home with you where all Marliya’s stuff is.”

Things then escalate further as Manley brings up the subject of Erin staying over: “I want to talk to you as well about you going round telling everyone that Erin stayed at my house.”

MTV

With Mia explaining that “she did stay,” Manley responds: “Yeah I know she stayed at the house, but you knew that she was staying at the house before you went out.

“The day before Erin stayed, I told you Erin was staying here.”

As the couple continue to argue, Mia explains: “So just because you told me she was gonna stay here, doesn’t change the fact that she did stay here.

MTV

“I’ve just said, ‘Erin stayed at Maggie’s house so clearly me and Manley are done now for good because he let Erin stay at his mum’s house’.”

Manley hits back: “So why are you bringing it up? You’re going round trying to make me out to look like a cheat when you’re the cheat mate. You’re a cheat.”

MTV

Mia firmly denies Manley’s claims, before the couple abruptly end their row and Mia walks away from the situation.

MTV

With the pair having blown up into a huge argument again, Mia admits: “That’s it, me and Manley are done. No going back, ever.”

MTV

She later adds: “I need to move on now with my life.”  

Sob! Find out what's next for this couple in brand new Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV! And watch more sneak peeks from the episode below:

Latest News

Recording artist Justin Bieber plays during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 presented by Ruffles at Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber’s New Album Will “Surprise Some Fans”
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Chet Johnson Trolls Helen Briggs
Ex On The Beach's Chet Johnson Hilariously Steals Wig And Nails Impression Of Girlfriend Helen Briggs
Ariana Grande performs &#039;Be Alright&#039; during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized
Ariana Grande Performs At March For Our Lives Rally
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Example Has The Answers - MTV
Example Gives Advice On Stinky Housemates To Relationship Troubles
Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello from Swedish House Mafia perform at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on December 8, 2012 in Paris, France
Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Ultra 2018
Khloe Kardashian has no ideas for baby names
Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At Claims Her Family Gets Everything For Free
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
Detective Pikachu
Detective Pikachu Is Out Now And You're Going To Want All This Free Stuff To Celebrate It
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
9 Things Everyone Should Do Before They Turn 25
From Justin Bieber To Ed Sheeran: 9 Times Celebrities Used Social-Media As Google
From Kim Kardashian To Reese Witherspoon: 8 Celebrities Who Found Love In An Unexpected Place
Machu Picchu
Cycling, Rafting & Hiking Your Way To Machu Picchu: The Inca Trail Alternative That’s Just As Amazing
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Huntsham Court
Live Like A Gazillionaire With A Stay At Huntsham Court
Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 303 | Megan Opens Up About Mental Health Ahead Of Counselling
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 303 | Eek! Mia And Manley's Big Sleepover Showdown
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 3 | Episode #3 Spoiler Vids
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 302 | Mia Breaks Down After Awks Manley Confrontation
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 302 | Eek! Chloe And Jordan's Nursery Face-Off
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 3 | Episode #2 Best Bits
Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Sassi Simmonds Tells Boyfriend Darren Quirk To ‘Pack His Stuff’ As The Couple Argue About Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 302 | Sob! Darren Packs His Bags After Sassi Showdown
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 302 | Amber Gets Emosh After Ste Love Confession
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 3 | Episode #1 Best Bits
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 301 | Sassi Breaks Down Over Darren Relationship Row

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction