Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling

Our Teen Mom UK girls have always been very honest when it comes to sharing everything about their personal parenthood journeys.

And in tonight’s brand new episode (airing at 8pm on MTV), we see Megan Salmon-Ferrari opening up about the mental health struggles she’s currently facing as she speaks to boyfriend Dylan Siggers about feeling nervous for her first counselling session.

WATCH MEGAN OPEN UP ABOUT HER MENTAL HEALTH IN THIS CLIP FROM BRAND NEW TEEN MOM UK:

In this sneak peek look at the new episode, we see Megan speak about her depression, saying: “I’m still feeling really down and I’ve made an appointment to see a counsellor.

"The truth is, I’m dreading it. I’m not sure I can go through with it.”

MTV

Revealing to Dylan that she doesn’t “really know” how she’s going to do “this counselling thing,” Megan adds: “I don’t like talking in general about feelings.”

Showing his support, Dylan tells her: “It’s a whole other scenario isn’t it? You’re going there to talk so you’re gonna get it in your head that you need to talk.”

MTV

He adds: “You’re not gonna go and see this guy or woman and just tell them everything. You have to build a relationship with them and get to know them.”

Megan agrees, but admits: “I’ve got relationships with everyone that I know and I still don’t like talking.”

MTV

Dylan, though, explains: “Yeah, but you might not want to tell me some things ‘cause it might hurt me, and you might not want to tell your mum something ‘cause it’ll hurt them, but this person isn’t gonna get hurt. It’s their job.”

MTV

Away from their heart-to-heart, Megan admits that she knows why she’s so nervous for her appointment: “I think the reason I don’t want to talk about it is because I’m scared to admit how bad I feel.”

MTV

Opening up more in a video diary, the mum-of-two explains: “I got to the point where I just wanted to crash my car into a pole because I just thought ‘I can’t deal with it anymore’ like I just broke down.

MTV

“I was driving on my own at like ten o’clock at night and I just thought, I just cant, I can’t deal with it anymore, I can’t deal with the stress all the time, I can’t deal with being upset all the time.”

If you would like advice or support relating to mental health, visit Mind or speak to them on 0300 123 3393. You can also get advice and support from Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby - the charities we're partnering with for Teen Mom UK.

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV! And watch more sneak peeks from the episode here: