Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home

If experience has taught us anything (besides the fact that eating two tubs of ice cream in a row will make you feel both very proud and very sick), it’s that moving house can be seriously stressful.

It’s a lesson that Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton learns in this week’s episode (airing Wednesday 4th April at 8pm on MTV), as she and boyfriend Jordan Edwards get into a huge row about the not-so-fun job of packing all their stuff up.

We’ve all been there, guys.

WATCH CHLOE BRAND JORDAN ‘SELFISH’ AS THEY ROW ABOUT PACKING IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this first look at the upcoming episode, Chloe updates fans on how their new home is progressing, explaining: “So, our new house is ready and we’ll be moving in a week.”

With the (kind of) help of son Marley, Chloe gets to work sorting out the family’s clothing, admitting away from the house: “Jordan’s at work, so as usual, it’s down to me to do all the grafting on my own.”

MTV

Unfortunately though, things don’t get much smoother when Jordan does get home from work and asks what’s for dinner, with Chloe replying: “Who am I? We’re not a restaurant.

“You need to help me anyway finish this off.”

MTV

The mum isn’t very impressed, though, when Jordan explains that he’s “not very well,” telling him: “Well no, you can help, you’ve done nothing all week.”

MTV

She later adds: “(…) Because you’re just selfish, Jordan. You don’t – but you don’t do anything whether you’re well or not.”

Away from their row, Jordan says: “She’s like this every time I’m ill. She’ll just, like, pretend I’m not, it’s like I’m making it all up. She just has no sympathy whatsoever.”

With Jordan still refusing to help as the couple move to the living room, Chloe hits back: “Well you’ve got to help because you are a parent, and it’s all your stuff, and I made you dinner the other night, and I sort your clothes every day.

MTV

“Give me some help.”

Jordan’s still not budging though, joking back: “Oh, aren’t you amazing? You’re perfect,” before insisting: “Just leave it out, I’m not very well.”

MTV

Away from their row, Chloe reveals her concerns: “Jordan has ‘man flu’. Like, am I just gonna have a man child for the rest of my life?”

MTV

Things then go from bad to worse when Chloe heads upstairs and sees Jordan moving her piles of clothes off the bed: “Are you an idiot? I asked you not to move it off the bed, Jordan.”

She adds: “Oh, you know what? You know what? You are literally – I’m not even gonna shout at you in front of him. You are a braindead. You are braindead.”

MTV

Away from Jordan, a frustrated Chloe admits: “He can never be bothered to do anything and I’m just about to move into a house with him”

MTV

