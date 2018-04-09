Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Episode 5 Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Fed Up’ Of Drama With Ste Rankine As She Invites Him And New Girlfriend Kirsty Round To Clear The Air

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 09:30

Amber Butler and Ste Rankine have already had a rocky ride during this series of Teen Mom UK, with Amber confessing her love for her ex, and the pair going between being close friends to having huge rows.

But in this week’s episode (airing Wednesday 11th April at 8pm on MTV), it seems Amber has had enough of the drama as she decides to invite Ste and his new girlfriend Kirsty round to sort their whole situation once and for all.

WATCH AMBER AND STE ROW AGAIN AS THEY SORT OUT THEIR DRAMA WITH STE:

Things are made slightly more awkward, however, as Amber admits she has slept with Ste – something she’s already told Kirsty about.

In this sneak peek look at the brand new episode, Amber explains: “I need an answer – does Ste want to be with me or with her?

MTV

“It’s really awkward because I’ve never met Kirsty properly and Ste’s having the day from hell. He’s already got a black eye from football.”

When the couple arrive, Amber tells them: “I just want – I’m sure you (Kirsty) do as well – but I just want an end to all this, I’m fed up of it. I feel like I literally should have grey hair.”

MTV

She adds: “I’m not being awful but it’s like you want us both (but) you can’t have us both.”

With Ste denying this, Amber snaps back: “I’m not saying it is but I’m saying that’s what it comes across like.

MTV

“Are you two gonna work things out? Because if that is the case Ste – not Kirsty, STE – I am going to go my own way and go do what I need to do.”

MTV

Kirsty agrees, telling Ste: “Part of me wants to sort it out and part of me wants to be friends, like I don’t know where I stand.”

Having his say on the situation, Ste calls Kirsty “the best thing” that’s happened to him – but Amber’s not sure she agrees: “You can’t say that to me that she’s the best – sorry - but you can’t say to me that she’s the best thing what happened to you because you told me I was the best thing what happened to you (sic).”

MTV

Ste replies: “I tell (Kirsty), I say, you can think the world of me, you can go and meet a lad and think the world of that lad and think I’m nothing. I can’t walk away from a girl that’s done nothing to me (sic).”

MTV

The tension increases when Ste and Amber start talking about their past relationship, with Ste saying: “I used to say to you, remember the good memories and you used to say what good memories?”

MTV

It seems Amber’s had enough by this point though, as she hits back: “I literally hate you Ste.”

In response, an angry Ste replies: “You hate me, yeah? Right, I want to be sound with you, you don’t wanna be sound with me. Me and you will just hate on each other.”

MTV

With the tension still high, Amber tells Ste: “You’re winding yourself up. You’re winding yourself up, you’re walking around like in a bloody merry-go-round, winding yourself up.

“You’re boiling your own blood (sic).”

With Kirsty eventually making Ste calm down, if only a little, Amber leaves the whole situation behind to go watch fireworks with their son Brooklyn, explaining in an emotional video: “From now on, I am gonna concentrate on my number one priority, which is Brooklyn.

MTV

“And then, I’m gonna concentrate on my number two priority, which is myself. Because this whole situation has made me stronger as a person and it’s made me realise what exactly I want – and what I want is not him.”

Will Amber and Ste be able to salvage a friendship? Find out as Teen Mom UK continues, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV! And watch more sneak peeks from the new episode below:

