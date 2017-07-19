Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Series 2 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals The Reason Why She’s Called Off Engagement To Fiancé Dylan Siggers

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 26th July at 8pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 10:30

The last time we saw Megan Salmon-Ferrari and Dylan Siggers on Teen Mom UK, things were looking peachier than your average fruit bowl, with the two getting engaged and the lovely mum announcing that she was pregnant with the couple's second child.

However, it seems things are sadly not so sunny at the beginning of series two (which starts Wednesday 26th July at 8pm on MTV - do NOT miss it!), with Megan announcing that their engagement is off again.

Sob!

WATCH AN EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK OF THE PREMIERE OF BRAND NEW TEEN MOM UK HERE:

In this exclusive first look at the brand new series, Megan, 19, gives fans an update on how family life is going, dropping the news that, thanks to 19-year-old Dylan's partying habits, they're no longer engaged.

She explains: "The good news is I'm eight months pregnant with baby number two, but the really bad news is that my engagement to Dylan's off again. We've sold the caravan and I've moved back to my mum's in Essex and it's all because Dylan was acting like a party mad idiot."

MTV

Sharing more details of what Dylan's partying was really like, Megan adds: "Some nights after work he wouldn't come home. He'd leave at half past eight in the morning, and then I wouldn't see him five o'clock til the next morning (sic). 

MTV

"Dylan's at his mum and dad's, and he wants us to live together again but I don't trust him yet and I need to focus on the new baby."

MTV

After revealing to her mum that they've decided to call their baby Dulcie-Mae (CUTE!), Megan admits that things between her and Dylan are made tougher because her family have banned him from their house.

Megan explains: "The worst thing about this situation is my family's banned Dylan from the house 'cause he treated me so badly."

MTV

Though it's obviously not *really* the same thing, the two do still luckily have FaceTime, with Megan calling Dylan so he can say goodnight to their 20-month-old son Mckenzie.

MTV

MTV

Sadly though, it's not an ideal situation for the pair, with Megan saying: "It's only a few weeks 'til the baby comes and this isn't how it was meant to be."

Will these two be able to work things out? Find out when Teen Mom UK returns, Wednesday 26th July at 8pm - only on MTV! And you can catch our WHOLE extended preview below!

Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities BrookGingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.

Teen Mom UK | Catch Up With The Mums And Their Adorbs Kids

  • Amber Butler's son Brooklyn has the cheekiest smile ever!
    Leigh Kelly
    1 of 14
  • Cuuute <3
    Leigh Kelly
    2 of 14
  • Amber is a happy bunny!
    Leigh Kelly
    3 of 14
  • Chloe Patton looks amazing!
    Leigh Kelly
    4 of 14
  • Sleepy Marley!
    Leigh Kelly
    5 of 14
  • Megan Salmon-Ferrari and her adorbs kids Mckenzie and Dulcie-Mae are giving us #familygoals
    Leigh Kelly
    6 of 14
  • Baby McKenzie is always photo ready!
    Leigh Kelly
    7 of 14
  • A well deserved break for Megan!
    Leigh Kelly
    8 of 14
  • Mia Boardman's daughter Marliya has such a naughty grin!
    Leigh Kelly
    9 of 14
  • Say cheese!
    Leigh Kelly
    10 of 14
  • Mia can pull off any look!
    Leigh Kelly
    11 of 14
  • New Stockport mum Sassi Simmonds has said that since becoming a young mother, it has given her a new lease of life. How cute!
    Leigh Kelly
    12 of 14
  • OMG! Could Zena’ya get any cuter? #sweet
    Leigh Kelly
    13 of 14
  • Watch the madness, mayhem and magic unfold as the girls continue to share their journey and showcase the highs and lows of becoming a Teen Mum. Don't miss BRAND NEW Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 26th July at 8pm - ONLY on MTV!
    Leigh Kelly
    14 of 14

TV Shows

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2 | Episode #1 Extended Preview

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 201 | Extended Preview: Part 3

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 201 | Extended Preview: Part 2

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 201 | Extended Preview: Part 1

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2 | My Labour Story: Sassi

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2 | Confessions Of A Teen Mum: Sassi

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2 | Cutest Baby Moments: Sassi

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2 | My Pregnancy Story: Sassi

The Teen Mom UK girls tell us what we can expect from the next series
Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2 | Exclusive Videos

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn&#039;s Bad Behaviour

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2 | Get To Know The Girls

