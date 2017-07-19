Teen Mom UK Series 2 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals The Reason Why She’s Called Off Engagement To Fiancé Dylan Siggers

The last time we saw Megan Salmon-Ferrari and Dylan Siggers on Teen Mom UK, things were looking peachier than your average fruit bowl, with the two getting engaged and the lovely mum announcing that she was pregnant with the couple's second child.

However, it seems things are sadly not so sunny at the beginning of series two (which starts Wednesday 26th July at 8pm on MTV - do NOT miss it!), with Megan announcing that their engagement is off again.

Sob!

WATCH AN EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK OF THE PREMIERE OF BRAND NEW TEEN MOM UK HERE:

In this exclusive first look at the brand new series, Megan, 19, gives fans an update on how family life is going, dropping the news that, thanks to 19-year-old Dylan's partying habits, they're no longer engaged.

She explains: "The good news is I'm eight months pregnant with baby number two, but the really bad news is that my engagement to Dylan's off again. We've sold the caravan and I've moved back to my mum's in Essex and it's all because Dylan was acting like a party mad idiot."

MTV

Sharing more details of what Dylan's partying was really like, Megan adds: "Some nights after work he wouldn't come home. He'd leave at half past eight in the morning, and then I wouldn't see him five o'clock til the next morning (sic).

MTV

"Dylan's at his mum and dad's, and he wants us to live together again but I don't trust him yet and I need to focus on the new baby."

MTV

After revealing to her mum that they've decided to call their baby Dulcie-Mae (CUTE!), Megan admits that things between her and Dylan are made tougher because her family have banned him from their house.

Megan explains: "The worst thing about this situation is my family's banned Dylan from the house 'cause he treated me so badly."

MTV

Though it's obviously not *really* the same thing, the two do still luckily have FaceTime, with Megan calling Dylan so he can say goodnight to their 20-month-old son Mckenzie.

MTV

MTV

Sadly though, it's not an ideal situation for the pair, with Megan saying: "It's only a few weeks 'til the baby comes and this isn't how it was meant to be."

Will these two be able to work things out?

Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.