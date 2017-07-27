Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Girls Defend Love Island Stars Having Sex On TV: 'Each To Their Own'

'Do whatever you want to do'

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 15:00

In case you missed it (where have you been?!), our amazing Teen Mom UK girls made their triumphant return to our TV screens last night for the brand new series, with new mum Sassi Simmonds joining Chloe Patton, Megan Salmon-Ferrari, Amber Butler and Mia Boardman for more tears, tantrums, drama and totally adorable moments.

YAY!

WATCH THE FIRST PART OF THE PREMIERE EPISODE OF BRAND NEW TEEN MOM UK HERE:

With the girls sadly used to facing comments online following the first series, they've spoken about the stars of other shows, such as Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach, who also face criticism for what they get up to on-screen - particularly when it comes to getting cosy under the covers.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online about the debate concerning people having sex on TV, Chloe said: "I'm one of them people that is like, each to their own, with any situation in my life. Do whatever you want to do."

Hear, hear.

Mia added: "I just think it's fine because it depends on what TV show it's on. Everyone that watches that TV show probably wouldn't be bothered about it.

"When people say, 'I can't believe they're doing it', like on Love Island, I just think, 'You're watching that show and it's for that'."

Chloe also spoke in defence of the Love Island stars, explaining: "I think if you're with someone for seven weeks or four weeks, if you genuinely like that person it's something you do."

ITV2

Megan agreed with her fellow teen mums too, telling the site: "Personally, I wouldn't, but it's each to their own. People have kids at this age."

However, Mia did joke that there are some places it *might* be a bit of a different story, saying: "If people start having sex on This Morning or a normal show then it's different."

Do you agree with our mums?

Don't miss Amber, Chloe, Megan, Mia and Sassi in the brand new series of Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm - only on MTV! And watch episode one IN FULL below:

Teen Mom UK Season 2 l Episode 1 Sneak Peek Spoiler Pics

  • Mia and Manley's mum have a much needed heart to heart <3
    1 of 16
  • Mckenzie is too #adorbs
    2 of 16
  • Face-timing daddy! #cute
    3 of 16
  • Amber and Ste finally get some time to themselves.
    4 of 16
  • Date night for Sassi and Darren <3
    5 of 16
  • Chloe and the family go on an adorable photoshoot!
    6 of 16
  • It's time for Megan and Dylan to talk things out...
    7 of 16
  • Manley is #confused
    8 of 16
  • Uh-oh, Mia isn't happy...
    9 of 16
  • Marley's new toy!
    10 of 16
  • Oh no! Amber gets emotional #hugs
    11 of 16
  • The family go on a fun day out!
    12 of 16
  • #daddyduties
    13 of 16
  • Marliya's first swimming lesson <3
    14 of 16
  • Tensions run high for Mia and Manley...
    15 of 16
  • Happy Birthday to you!
    16 of 16

