Teen Mom UK: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Sick Trolls Faked Her Sister's Death On Social Media

The mum-of-two was forced off social media when comments became too much to bear.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 11:43

In the brand new series of Teen Mom UK we get to see Megan Salmon-Ferrari juggle being a mum to son McKenzie as she prepares for the birth of her daughter with on-off fiancé Dylan Siggers, but the star has just opened up about one more struggle she faces.

Megan recently revealed that she was forced to take a break from social media after being targeted by sick trolls, one of whom made a fake account claiming that her sister had died.

Yikes!

The 19-year-old, who welcomed daughter Dulcie-May in March, told the Daily Star: "Someone made a fake account of me on Instagram and put a picture up of my sister and said that she died."

"My family on my dad's side saw it and thought she was actually dead. Obviously I was like 'what are you talking about, she's not dead," added Megan.

The troll falsely claimed her sister had committed suicide, which lead Megan to call upon her own Instagram followers to report the post.

That incident isn't the only time the Teen Mom UK star has had to face online bullies. In fact, Megan recently announced on Instagram she was taking a break from social media when daily online abuse became too much.

Megan makes a pretty fair point, writing: "You can all sit there and say: You put yourself on TV’. Yes, yes I did to show the struggles of being a teenage parent, not to get hate."

Trolling is NEVER okay, ignore the haters Megan!

Don't forget to tune into Teen Mum UK Wednesday's at 8pm only on MTV.

