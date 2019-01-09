Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive

If you’re looking for the perfect remedy to cure those pesky January blues, then we might just have the answer because Teen Mom UK is BACK for a brand new series, with more emotion, more drama and more proud mum moments than ever.

And if that’s not exciting enough, Megan Salmon-Ferrari is returning to the show after taking some time out to focus on other projects last series.

Write Wednesday 23rd January, 8pm in all your diaries, calendars and phone notes because Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Sassi Simmonds, Shannon Wise and Megan are ready to show us the realities of being a young mum once again.

Watch the mums tease the brand new series of Teen Mom UK in this exclusive video:

Speaking about what we can expect to see from the mums in an exclusive video for MTV, Sassi, who’s mum to daughter Zena’ya, explains that it’s all “dramatic” as things between her and Darren are “generally just over,” adding: “A lot of the time I was in a really dark place, but I found the strength, my inner strength, that I actually needed.”

Sassi ended last series on a positive note, with a new home and a new commitment to religion, but with things between her and Darren now in a very different place, what will the future hold for her new chapter?

It’s an emotional series for Shannon too, who reveals: “Theodore’s tantrums got really bad and I had, like, a breakdown.”

Shannon and boyfriend Charlie faced a number of challenges last time around, particularly when it came to sorting a schedule with son Theodore, but will things run smoother for them in the new series?

The mums are set to face their fair share of challenges too, with Amber, mum to Brooklyn, telling us that she’s had to challenge his “behaviour as he’s in his three-nagers now.”

Amber dealt with even more tough situations with Ste Rankine and his (later ex) girlfriend in the last series, but after everything they’ve been through, have the pair got their friendship back?

There’s more than just tricky times to come though, with Chloe saying: “We had a lot of fun this series, including our garden party.”

Chloe and boyfriend Jordan Edwards’ relationship was put under a lot of pressure when we last saw them, but having ended the series with their cute Paris trip, will things be easier for them this time?

It seems there’s celebrations all round too, with Sassi “enrolling in college” and Amber throwing a very special party for her mum: “So an emotional moment for me this series is finding out that my mum is engaged and throwing a really nice engagement party for her.”

Megan, meanwhile, opens up about what's new in her life since we last saw her on the show at the beginning of series 4, where her relationship with Dylan Siggers ended.

Catch up with Megan in this exclusive video:

Explaining more, the mum-of-two tells MTV: "Since you last saw us on the show, we’ve had some big life changes. Me and the children now have our own home, Dulcie-Mae can now walk and talk, Mckenzie can talk properly like put full sentences together, yeah so we’ve had quite a few life changes really."

Bring on the new series!

Teen Mom UK returns Wednesday 23rd January at 8pm on MTV UK - do not miss it! And watch more exclusive videos with our mums here: