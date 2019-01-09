Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive

We are TOO excited for brand new Teen Mom UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 10:45

If you’re looking for the perfect remedy to cure those pesky January blues, then we might just have the answer because Teen Mom UK is BACK for a brand new series, with more emotion, more drama and more proud mum moments than ever.

And if that’s not exciting enough, Megan Salmon-Ferrari is returning to the show after taking some time out to focus on other projects last series.

Write Wednesday 23rd January, 8pm in all your diaries, calendars and phone notes because Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Sassi Simmonds, Shannon Wise and Megan are ready to show us the realities of being a young mum once again.

Watch the mums tease the brand new series of Teen Mom UK in this exclusive video:

Speaking about what we can expect to see from the mums in an exclusive video for MTV, Sassi, who’s mum to daughter Zena’ya, explains that it’s all “dramatic” as things between her and Darren are “generally just over,” adding: “A lot of the time I was in a really dark place, but I found the strength, my inner strength, that I actually needed.”

Sassi ended last series on a positive note, with a new home and a new commitment to religion, but with things between her and Darren now in a very different place, what will the future hold for her new chapter?

MTV

It’s an emotional series for Shannon too, who reveals: “Theodore’s tantrums got really bad and I had, like, a breakdown.”

Shannon and boyfriend Charlie faced a number of challenges last time around, particularly when it came to sorting a schedule with son Theodore, but will things run smoother for them in the new series?

MTV

The mums are set to face their fair share of challenges too, with Amber, mum to Brooklyn, telling us that she’s had to challenge his “behaviour as he’s in his three-nagers now.”

Amber dealt with even more tough situations with Ste Rankine and his (later ex) girlfriend in the last series, but after everything they’ve been through, have the pair got their friendship back?  

MTV

There’s more than just tricky times to come though, with Chloe saying: “We had a lot of fun this series, including our garden party.”

Chloe and boyfriend Jordan Edwards’ relationship was put under a lot of pressure when we last saw them, but having ended the series with their cute Paris trip, will things be easier for them this time?

MTV

It seems there’s celebrations all round too, with Sassi “enrolling in college” and Amber throwing a very special party for her mum: “So an emotional moment for me this series is finding out that my mum is engaged and throwing a really nice engagement party for her.”

Megan, meanwhile, opens up about what's new in her life since we last saw her on the show at the beginning of series 4, where her relationship with Dylan Siggers ended.

Catch up with Megan in this exclusive video:

Explaining more, the mum-of-two tells MTV: "Since you last saw us on the show, we’ve had some big life changes. Me and the children now have our own home, Dulcie-Mae can now walk and talk, Mckenzie can talk properly like put full sentences together, yeah so we’ve had quite a few life changes really."

Bring on the new series!

Teen Mom UK returns Wednesday 23rd January at 8pm on MTV UK - do not miss it! And watch more exclusive videos with our mums here:

Latest News

Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD
10 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
The World’s Best Nightlife Ranked by Closing Time
The World’s Best Nightlife, Ranked by Closing Time
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Gary Beadle and his family.
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
This Saudi Teen Whose Story Has Gone Viral Hopes Twitter Will Save Her Life
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 | Exclusive Videos
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 MTV Shows | What's Coming Up Teaser
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 MTV Shows | Coffee Catch Up with Amber And Chloe
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 MTV Shows | Catch Up With Megan
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 MTV Shows | Coffee Catch Up with Sassi And Shannon
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 408 MTV Shows | Aww! Shannon And Her Sister Get Emosh At Their Mum's Wedding
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Episode #8 Best Bits
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 408 MTV Shows | Sassi Gets Stressed As No-One Turns Up For Her Holy Communion
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 408 MTV Shows | Eek! Amber Ignores Ste As She Takes Brooklyn On Their Family Holiday
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 4
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Faces A Pregnancy Scare With Boyfriend Charlie As She Admits To ‘Feeling Sick’

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD