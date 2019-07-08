Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships

Cancel all your plans for Wednesday 24th July at 8pm because Teen Mom UK is BACK and this time, the family is growing!

Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Megan Salmon-Ferrari, Sassi Simmonds and Shannon Wise are all returning to our screens to share their stories as they welcome new babies and new businesses, all while navigating the complications of relationships and co-parenting.

Last time, we saw Shannon revealing the exciting news that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Charlie – and this series, another family is celebrating as Amber and boyfriend Ste announce that they are also having a second baby!

Both mums are excited to have their second pregnancies documented, with Shannon exclusively telling MTV: “I am most excited to watch the gender reveal back. I think that will be a really nice, heart-warming thing to watch back.”

Amber added: “I am most looking forward to watching the scans back for little baby.”

Unfortunately, Amber and Ste’s relationship is still on a rocky road, with the mum explaining: “I am currently not with Ste, we’re not in a relationship, we’re just trying to co-parent the best we can and be the best parents to our little boy and to our next little addition.”

Sassi also had a rocky time with Darren in the last series, but things are looking up: “(The most exciting thing happening for me is) Starting my own career, starting my own business and just getting out there.”

For Megan, this series is all about adjusting to life as a single parent after her split from Dylan, with the mum admitting that the pair’s relationship is still "very up and down": "You can expect quite a few arguments with me Dylan and (his new girlfriend) Ree-Ane."

Chloe and Jordan may continue to face their fair share of challenges, but the couple are still going strong and immersing themselves in charity work: “Me and Jordy Boy are always ups and downs but we’re never down enough to ever separate. Every relationship has their ups and downs and has their tiffs, you can’t agree on everything.”

We cannot wait for the brand new series.

