Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party

When we last saw Amber Butler on Teen Mom UK, things were blossoming like a daffodil in Spring between her and ex-boyfriend Ste Rankine, with the pair - who have cute son Brooklyn together - even going out on a couple of dates together.

However, in this EXCLUSIVE first look at the brand new series (starting Wednesday 14th March at 8pm on MTV!), Amber tells viewers that her and Ste have decided they’re “better off as friends,” though they still enjoy doing things together as a family.

Aww! Not only that, but Amber also revealed that Ste has now got himself a new girlfriend too - someone the mum admits she’s “getting nervous” to meet.

WATCH AMBER AND STE DISCUSS THEIR FRIENDSHIP AND HIS NEW GIRLFRIEND IN THIS EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK AT BRAND NEW TEEN MOM UK:

In this exclusive extended preview of the premiere episode, Amber first updates fans on what's changed since the last series of Teen Mom UK, explaining that some very exciting things have happened.

The mum says: “I’m loving single mum life. I’ve got a brilliant new house and Brooklyn’s two and starting to talk.

“Me and Brooklyn’s dad Ste have never been better - four months ago, we even had a couple of dates! After two weeks, we decided we’re better off as friends, but we still enjoy hanging out as a family.”

Explaining that Ste has been “really supportive” to her and Brooklyn and is now like a “best friend in a really weird way,” Amber goes on to say that she’s even told him to bring his new girlfriend, Kirsty, to her house-warming party at the weekend as she’s not met her yet.

Asking Ste if he's going to invite Kirsty to the party during a chat about his new relationship, Amber says: "Are you gonna invite her or not?"

Admitting that he’s not sure what will happen, Ste tells Amber: “I’ll ask her. I don’t know how comfortable she’ll feel being here around all your family.”

He adds: “I’ll just say, like, she’s got nothing to worry about.”

Telling Ste that she does understand, Amber replies: “I get it, I get it that she’s probably paranoid and all that. But, you’ve got to say to her, me and you are friends, it’s like we’re not even ex-partners, do you know what I mean?

“It’s really weird.”

Ste then insists that he’s already explained the situation to Kirsty: “I’ve told her that. I said me and Amber have got a mad friendship.

“I promise you, when I first met her, I was like, ‘you’ll have to get over it or it’ll just cause problems’.”

Amber then admits that she’d be “gutted” if Kirsty came in-between her friendship with Ste, explaining away from her ex: “I’m getting nervous about meeting Kirsty. I just hope this party doesn’t end in tears.”

Eek. We’re hoping all goes to plan for Amber, her party and her friendship with Ste.

Our extended preview also gives an update on our other mums’ and their relationships, with Megan Salmon-Ferrari and Dylan Siggers getting their romance back on track, while Mia Boardman and Manley Geddes are not on speaking terms after their make-up attempt didn’t go plan.

Things have also become “super stressful” for Sassi Simmonds and her boyfriend Darren, with the mum admitting the “romance is dead” between them.

In a heated row between the pair, Sassi tells Darren: "I just feel like you don’t appreciate all the good things I do for you.

"I wake up, I get the baby ready, then I have to rush from here down to the nursery, go drop the baby off at the nursery, then get the bus to work, and then after I finish work, I’m rushing like a headless chicken to get to the nursery. By the time you come home, the hard work is already already done."

Sassi adds: "Cut me some slack. Why don’t you take Zena’ya to the nursery in the morning? Because I feel like I’m drowning in responsibilities here. So what I should have is some moral support that I can lean on when I turn round and say I’m tired, you hit back with I’m tired too. It’s never, 'oh babe, it’s alright' (sic)."

Find out what's new and what's next for all our lovely mums when Teen Mom UK returns, Wednesday 14th March at 8pm on MTV! And watch our extended preview of the premiere episode in full here: