Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, January 28, 2019 - 09:30

Amber Butler and Ste Rankine’s relationship has seen its fair share of complicated situations, cute highs and emotional lows as its played out on Teen Mom UK.

And things have the potentially to get tricky again in this week’s brand new episode as Amber introduces a new man into her life – and this one comes with a catch.

Watch Amber make a big boyfriend confession to Ste in this sneak peek look at new Teen Mom UK:

That catch? Amber’s new man doesn’t actually exist.

Explaining what’s been happening in this first look at the new episode, Amber tells viewers: “I made up a fake boyfriend called Ollie to make Ste jealous but I feel bad, and now that he’s single, I want to come clean. I’m gonna meet Ste later together and tell him what I’ve done.”

MTV

Meeting up with Ste, Amber tells him that the pair need to “clean the slate, we need to start fresh,” before asking him: “Do you remember Ollie yeah?”

MTV

Trying to work out what’s going on, Ste asks: “Are you talking to Ollie again?”, before then asking: “So, are you with Ollie?”

MTV

Denying that she’s doing either of those, she decides it’s time to come clean, admitting: “Ollie isn’t real.”

MTV

MTV

Ste, though, isn’t convinced, replying: “No mate, Ollie IS real, you’re a bloody liar.”

MTV

He continues: “Right, let me tell you something now before you keep laughing about this. If Ollie isn’t real, you’re an absolute nutjob.”

As Amber explains why she’s making the confession, Ste says: “Mate, that makes me more mad than you telling me you’ve got a boyfriend.”

MTV

Eek. Where will these two go from here?

Find out as Teen Mom UK continues, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!

