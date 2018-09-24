Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Gets Emotional As She Tells Ste Rankine How He Made Her Feel ‘So Low’

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, September 24, 2018 - 10:00

It’s fair to say that Amber Butler and Ste Rankine have had a very emotional struggle with their friendship in this series of Teen Mom UK, with the mum still finding it hard to deal with Ste’s new relationship with Kirsty and the family time they spend with her son, Brooklyn.

However, after a number of arguments and break downs, this week will see the pair sit down for a proper heart-to-heart chat about where things stand, with both Amber and Ste getting emotional as they talk about what’s happened between them in the past.

Watch Amber and Ste properly open up about what’s going on in this sneak peek video:

In this first look at the upcoming episode (airing Wednesday at 8pm on MTV UK), we see Amber getting honest with Ste, explaining exactly how she’s been feeling about everything that’s gone on.

Admitting that she “promised (herself) she wouldn’t waste any more tears” over Ste, Amber talks about how much she “opened up” to him and what happened when they slept together. 

MTV

She explains: “You gave me all this hope, all this stuff. I remember lying in bed there with you and just like saying whatever and then the next day, I’m texting you, you’re telling me to leave you alone, you’re saying you're stressing my life out, you’re doing this and I’m like, ‘what the hell have I done?’.”

The mum-of-one continues to open up to Ste about how all of this made her feel, telling him: “Then after that, you made me feel like I’m literally a little ant in the grass. You made me feel so low after everything that you did to me right, so for you to sit here and open up to me right, why didn’t you do this six months ago? Why didn’t you just tell the truth then?”

MTV

MTV

Explaining that he “can’t express (his) feelings” when he’s in a relationship, an emotional Ste replies: “It’s hard for me as well. You just never understood me and you thought it’s been easy for me.”

He tells Amber that she’s made him “so confused in the head,” continuing: “I’ve lost out on a lot but you don’t think I’ve lost out on much but we had a mint life. What would you do if I wasn’t with Kirsty now?”

MTV

MTV

Amber, though, denied to answer his question, saying: “At the end of the day right, there’s certain things I’m gonna limit myself to saying because you are in a relationship.”

Find out what’s next for these two as Teen Mom UK continues, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch more sneak peek looks at the episode here:

