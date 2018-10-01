Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, October 1, 2018 - 10:00

Life in their very own home hasn’t been total bliss for Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton and Jordan Edwards, with the new series showing the pair bickering over chores and DIY jobs around the house.

This week though, Chloe puts a plan in motion to get the romance back into their lives, organising for the pair to spend a night in the house together without son Marley to hopefully get things back on track.

Watch Chloe and Jordan’s romantic dinner date in this sneak peek clip:

In this first look at the upcoming episode, we see Chloe arriving home with the food for their date night – only to find that Jordan isn’t actually ready.

He tells her: “Do I look (ready)? Because I said to you, text me when you’re on your way back and I’ll get ready.”

MTV

Not impressed, Chloe says: “I’ve been gone two hours, so you played on your game for two hours.”

MTV

Tensions disappear though when Jordan finds the delicious steak and chips dinner that Chloe has picked out, with the dad telling her she’s “smashed it,” and, eventually, agreeing to cook the meal.

Going upstairs to get ready, Chloe admits: “It hasn’t exactly got off to the most romantic start, but I’m not giving up.”

Pulling out all the stops – despite having to deal with a poorly dog – Chloe decorates the table with a pretty tablecloth and candles, telling Jordan: “I’m really excited Jord, this is to you.

MTV

“I did the hard bit obviously, I got all the stuff and I decorated the table, I cleaned up, and you did the most delicious bit.”

MTV

Unfortunately though, as the pair sit down to eat together, it seems the atmosphere between them isn’t the romantic bliss that Chloe was hoping for, with the mum explaining away from the table: “It’s like we’ve forgotten how to be romantic.

MTV

MTV

“We should be staring into each other’s eyes. Instead, it feels like we’re staring at the walls, and I don’t know where to go from here.”

Find out what's next for the couple as Teen Mom UK continues, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch more sneak peeks from the episode below:

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Is Even More Of A Boss After Having Stormi Webster And Here's Why
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attending the premiere of The Favourite in New York City.
Taylor Swift Snuck Into Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere For The Favourite
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Celebrity sightings: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.
Pete Davidson Joked That He Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs
Little Mix Announce New Single ‘Woman Like Me’ Featuring Nicki Minaj
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering
Kanye West on SNL
A 2 Minute Guide To Everything Kanye West Got Up To This Weekend
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Ashley Benson Sits Front Row As Cara Delevingne Makes Her Modelling Return At Paris Fashion Week
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
8 Times Ariana Grande Was The Voice Of Positivity
From Meghan Markle To Blake Lively: 6 Celebrities Who Hit Out At Photoshop
Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery
Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress
Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Mixed Feelings About Taking Sweetener On Tour

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Episode #5 Spoiler Vids
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 405 MTV Shows | Cute! Chloe And Jordan's Romantic Dinner Date
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 405 MTV Shows | Shannon Breaks Down As Charlie Fails To Help While She's Sick
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 405 MTV Shows | Sob! Sassi And Darren Say Goodbye To Their Flat
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 404 MTV Shows | Sassi Loses Her Cool With Darren Over Housework Issues
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Episode #4 Best Bits
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 404 MTV Shows | Yikes! Chloe Kicks Off At Jordan Over House Help
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 404 MTV Shows | YAS! Sassi Kickstarts Her Career With Exam Success
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 404 MTV Shows | Shannon Reveals Trust Issues With Charlie In Honest Holiday Chat
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Gets Emotional As She Tells Ste Rankine How He Made Her Feel ‘So Low’

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress
Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham