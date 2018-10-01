Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering

Life in their very own home hasn’t been total bliss for Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton and Jordan Edwards, with the new series showing the pair bickering over chores and DIY jobs around the house.

This week though, Chloe puts a plan in motion to get the romance back into their lives, organising for the pair to spend a night in the house together without son Marley to hopefully get things back on track.

Watch Chloe and Jordan’s romantic dinner date in this sneak peek clip:

In this first look at the upcoming episode, we see Chloe arriving home with the food for their date night – only to find that Jordan isn’t actually ready.

He tells her: “Do I look (ready)? Because I said to you, text me when you’re on your way back and I’ll get ready.”

MTV

Not impressed, Chloe says: “I’ve been gone two hours, so you played on your game for two hours.”

MTV

Tensions disappear though when Jordan finds the delicious steak and chips dinner that Chloe has picked out, with the dad telling her she’s “smashed it,” and, eventually, agreeing to cook the meal.

Going upstairs to get ready, Chloe admits: “It hasn’t exactly got off to the most romantic start, but I’m not giving up.”

Pulling out all the stops – despite having to deal with a poorly dog – Chloe decorates the table with a pretty tablecloth and candles, telling Jordan: “I’m really excited Jord, this is to you.

MTV

“I did the hard bit obviously, I got all the stuff and I decorated the table, I cleaned up, and you did the most delicious bit.”

MTV

Unfortunately though, as the pair sit down to eat together, it seems the atmosphere between them isn’t the romantic bliss that Chloe was hoping for, with the mum explaining away from the table: “It’s like we’ve forgotten how to be romantic.

MTV

MTV

“We should be staring into each other’s eyes. Instead, it feels like we’re staring at the walls, and I don’t know where to go from here.”

Find out what's next for the couple as Teen Mom UK continues, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch more sneak peeks from the episode below: