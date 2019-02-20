Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression

As well as tackling toddler tantrums and co-parenting relationships, tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom UK will also shine a light on mental health after Chloe Patton’s boyfriend Jordan Edwards is diagnosed with depression.

The diagnosis follows a tough time for the couple, who have dealt with some testing situations in their relationship over the past two series.

Jordan opens up about his mental health to Chloe in this look at new Teen Mom UK:

In this clip from tonight’s upcoming episode (8pm on MTV, don’t miss it), Chloe admits she’s nervous about what the doctor will tell Jordan in his appointment: “Jordan’s at the doctors and the longer I wait, the more anxious I get. I’ve got to admit I’m worried. I hope he’s alright.”

When Jordan returns home, he opens up about his diagnosis and his next steps, telling Chloe: “Basically (they) said I’ve got depression which is always great, and I’ve got to ring and book in a therapy session to talk to someone which I’m not looking forward to.”

With Chloe insisting it won’t be “that bad,” Jordan explains: “Yeah, you know I can’t talk to anyone anyway.”

He adds: “She was like, the therapy will be better than drugs so yeah. She said I need to exercise more, it’s always good for your mental health so try and do that more. She was saying the therapy is long term though.”

Chloe tells Jordan that she’ll “obviously” support him, before saying in a video diary: “I will still love him and I won’t see him any differently and he’ll still be Marley’s amazing dad.”

If you would like advice or support relating to mental health, visit Mind or speak to them on 0300 123 3393.

