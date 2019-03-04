Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK.

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, March 4, 2019 - 10:37

Earlier in this series of Teen Mom UK, Jordan Edwards was diagnosed with depression during a visit to the doctors, with Chloe Patton vowing to support him as he went through therapy.

Now, in this week’s brand new episode, we’ll see the pair attending a counselling session together to talk about their relationship and Jordan’s mental health, with the young dad getting emotional as he explains his day-to-day struggle.

Watch a clip of Jordan opening up about his mental health in this week's episode here:

If you would like advice or support relating to mental health, visit Mind or speak to them on 0300 123 3393.

Find out what happens next in brand new Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK, or you can catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.

And you can watch more sneak peeks from this week's episode here:

Latest News

Khalid Is Bringing His Next Album ‘Free Spirit’ To Cinemas For One Day Only
The Prodigy - Keith Flint Dead At 49
The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead At 49
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Make Their Debut With ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ EP
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton
Vicky Pattison And New Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway
This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating
Chloe Ferry wearing a bikini in the Caribbean
Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split
Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
10 Completely Alternative Ways To Travel
11 Reasons New York Is Still the Coolest City in The World
8 Reasons Why Méribel Is Your Next Ski Holiday Destination
8 Reasons Why Méribel Is Your Next Ski Holiday Destination
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
Troye Sivan Brings Pop Perfection To London On The Bloom Tour
Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
9 Countries To Visit For Your Ultimate Positive Wellbeing
9 Countries To Visit For The Ultimate Self-Care Experience
The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 507 MTV Shows | Jordan Gets Emotional About His Mental Health At Counselling With Chloe
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 507 MTV Shows | Amber Kicks Ste Out After Phonecall From His Ex Kirsty
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 507 MTV Shows | Shannon And Charlie Have Heated Argument About Her Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 | Episode #7 Spoiler Vids
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 | Episode #6 Best Bits
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 506 MTV Shows | Eek! Shannon And Charlie's Awks Pregnancy Row
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 506 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste Get Help With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 506 MTV Shows | Megan Questions Dylan About His Ree-Ane Relationship
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 506 MTV Shows | Yas! Amber Works Hard At Her Tough Boxing Session
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split
Chloe Ferry wearing a bikini in the Caribbean
Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Vicky Pattison And New Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway
The Prodigy - Keith Flint Dead At 49
The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead At 49
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF