Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton

Earlier in this series of Teen Mom UK, Jordan Edwards was diagnosed with depression during a visit to the doctors, with Chloe Patton vowing to support him as he went through therapy.

Now, in this week’s brand new episode, we’ll see the pair attending a counselling session together to talk about their relationship and Jordan’s mental health, with the young dad getting emotional as he explains his day-to-day struggle.

Watch a clip of Jordan opening up about his mental health in this week's episode here:

If you would like advice or support relating to mental health, visit Mind or speak to them on 0300 123 3393.

Find out what happens next in brand new Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK, or you can catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.

And you can watch more sneak peeks from this week's episode here: