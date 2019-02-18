Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, February 18, 2019 - 10:00

In the last episode of Teen Mom UK, Megan Salmon-Ferrari and ex-boyfriend Dylan Siggers seemed to be on good terms again, with the pair even getting a gorgeous husky dog together.

However, things take a turn for the angry in this week’s brand new episode when Megan discovers that Dylan has gone back to his ex, Ree-Ane, and has been spending time with her instead of helping to set up Mckenzie’s third birthday party.

Megan shouts at Dylan in an angry phone conversation about Mckenzie’s party:

In this first look at the upcoming episode (airing Wednesday at 8pm on MTV UK), it’s the day of the party and, according to Megan, “Dylan is nowhere to be seen.”

Talking to his dad, Dean, about what Dylan is up to, Megan tells him: “Dean, honestly I don’t know what he’s doing because I haven’t heard from him, I don’t know who he’s with.”

MTV

As party preparations continue to be seriously stressful, an annoyed Dylan finally gets on the phone and says to Megan: “I am not happy with you.”

When Megan replies: “You wanna start you’re not happy with me?”, Dylan shouts: “The cake shop was shut on a Sunday when you…”

MTV

The mum-of-two, though, isn’t having it, explaining: “Alright well if you would’ve spoken to me, if you would’ve spoken to me – if you carry on screaming at me Dylan, I’m gonna hang up.”

She adds: “Why are you going to the party when I need you at my house?”

MTV

MTV

Megan’s anger then gets nudged up a notch as Dylan asks why he needs to be at her house, with the mum shouting: “Because I told you, you need to put the balloons in your car.”

MTV

With Dylan explaining that he’s “still on the way back from getting the cake,” a still fuming Megan tells him: “Ok so come to my house like I said to you yesterday, like we spoke about it, and who you calling off private number?”

Dylan refuses to admit anything, leaving Megan to tell viewers: “I thought Dylan had changed, but I’ve got an awful feeling he’s been seeing Ree-Ane again and he’s trying to hide it from me. I need to know for sure.”

MTV

Things then take an emotional turn when Megan phones Ree-Ane and has her suspicions confirmed, leaving the mum in tears, saying to her friend: “I’m stressed out today ‘cause she’s (Dylan’s mum) not here to see Mckenzie turn three like come on man, what are you doing?

MTV

MTV

"I need to breathe because I swear to god I’m gonna have some sort of breakdown.”

Find out what happens next in brand new Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK, or you can catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.

And you can watch more sneak peeks from this week's episode here:

