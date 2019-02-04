Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’

Last series, Mia Boardman explained that she was taking a break from Teen Mom UK to focus on her adorable daughter, Marliya.

But grab your TV watching snacks and make yourself comfy on the sofa because the lovely mum is making a little return to the show for this week’s brand new episode as she meets up with Chloe Patton for a weekend in London.

Watch Mia and Chloe share a heart-to-heart as they head out in London:

We love the friendship our mums have.

In this sneak peek look at this week’s new episode, we see Mia and Chloe getting ready to go “out out,” – but not before Chloe gives boyfriend Jordan Edwards a quick call to find out what he and their son Marley have been up to.

With Jordan talking all about their day at the park, Chloe tells him she might “do a ‘you’ and stay out ‘til 8 o’clock in the morning.”

As the girls head into London for their big night out, Mia wants to know more about what’s going on between Chloe and Jordan.

Revealing that they have their highs and lows, Chloe explains: “So I would say, if (it was) out of 100, we’re like 60%.

“We have really good days where we’re like amazing, I think ‘oh my god I’m gonna marry this person, we’re gonna have grandbabies and everything’, and then we have days where it’s like, ‘oh my god, how am I being this boy’s mum in a way because I do everything for him’.”

She adds: “I don’t know if he’s in a really bad place at the minute, he’s so tired, he doesn’t do anything at all.”

Luckily, BFF Mia is on hand with some top advice and words of encouragement for Chloe, saying: “Maybe he’s just going through something. He might just be a bit down but I do think it is something you can get past.”

