Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Split From Darren Quirk: ‘It’s Just So Sad’

In case you forgot to write it on sticky notes all around your home/office/local train station, Teen Mom UK returns for a brand new series TONIGHT and, by the looks of our exclusive extended preview, already looks to be filled with strong mum moments, emotion, drama and a very special engagement (congratulations to Amber Butler’s mum!).

For Sassi Simmonds, the new series will signal a whole new chapter in her life, as she embraces being a single, working mum after splitting from boyfriend Darren Quirk.

Watch Sassi get emotional as she opens up about her split from Darren in this first look clip:

In this sneak peek look at the premiere episode, Sassi explains how her life has drastically changed since the last series, where we saw the pair moving into a new home together.

She says: “Two months ago, I was living the dream family life. Me, Darren and Zena’ya moved into a gorgeous new house and our future seemed sorted.

MTV

“Then out the blue, Darren packed his bags and left. He said I had guys back to the house while he was on holiday. Nothing happened, but he still doesn’t believe me.”

MTV

Getting teary, Sassi goes on to open up about the end of the relationship has really made her feel.

An emotional Sassi explains: “It was meant to be a new fresh start and a new happy family home and it’s not now. It’s sad, it’s just so sad. It’s the end of this chapter in my life, it’s the end.”

MTV

As we get a glimpse into her morning routine as a single working mum two weeks after Darren left, Sassi admits that she’s “fighting” to keep her building site job, but she’s “determined to prove” she’s got what it takes.

MTV

We know you can do it, Sassi.

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, starting TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch our extended preview of the premiere episode here: