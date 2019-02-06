Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row

Teen Mom UK continues TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, February 6, 2019 - 08:30

Sassi Simmonds might have said goodbye to her and ex-boyfriend Darren Quirk’s home in the last episode of Teen Mom UK, but it looks like tensions between the exes are still at an all time high.

So much so that in tonight's new episode, Sassi is left in tears after a row with Darren when he comes round to drop their daughter Zena’ya off.

Watch Sassi and Darren argue in this sneak peek look at new Teen Mom UK:

In this first look at the drama, Sassi first explains that things between her and Darren are actually looking up, saying: “I’m trying to feel more positive about my life and things have calmed down with me and Darren. Sometimes it even feels like old times.”

However, the positivity doesn’t last long when Sassi asks Darren if Zena’ya’s nappy needs changing, with the annoyed dad replying that he doesn’t know and was only “meant to be just dropping her off.”

MTV

Sassi then tells him that’s “it’s fine” and she’ll change Zena’ya herself, before Darren snaps back: “I don’t wanna be chilling here with you,” and leaves the house.

MTV

With Zena’ya screaming for her dad to return, Sassi goes after Darren, telling him: “That’s what you do to your own daughter. Look she’s screaming for you.”

After Darren returns to calm Zena’ya down, Sassi shuts the door and tells her daughter: “He don’t wanna chill here with you, he don’t wanna chill with any of us (sic).”

Darren, though, isn’t happy when he hears this through the door, opening it and saying: “Why do you lie to her? That I don’t want to chill here. I don’t want to chill here because of you.”

MTV

From there, things only get angrier, with Sassi shouting at Darren: “Do you know what, I raised this child the best that I possibly can, and try and do everything I possibly can to try and love you.”

MTV

Darren hits back by saying: “You are a tramp,” prompting Sassi to tell him: “You carry on believing it Darren. You look me in the eyes, ‘cause you need to believe me. You need to believe me, because I’m telling you I ain’t done **** (sic).”

MTV

As their raging row continues, Darren tells Sassi she “ruined (his) life,” before adding: “Who would want you?”

MTV

MTV

Clearly hurt, Sassi gets teary as she replies: “Yeah, who would want me? Exactly. Who would want me? Yeah, exactly.”

MTV

Can these two sort things out? Find out as Teen Mom UK continues, TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch more sneak peeks below:

