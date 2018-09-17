Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Thinks Boyfriend Darren Quirk ‘Needs Anger Management’ After The Couple Have An Angry Row In Amsterdam

Sassi Simmonds and Darren Quirk were on the track for a real fresh start in last week’s episode of Teen Mom UK, with the pair getting a new home and the mum heading to anger management to work on her temper.

However, in this week’s brand new episode, the couple hit a bit of a stumbling block during a romantic getaway to Amsterdam, as they end up having a huge argument after Sassi jokes about Darren proposing.

Sassi and Darren are at loggerheads in this first look at Wednesday’s new episode:

In this sneak peek look at the drama, things initially look to be going well between the couple as they cosy up together during a rainy tour of the city.

However, things quickly take an awkward turn when Sassi jokes about Darren proposing to her, with the mum-of-one saying: “This would be the perfect time for you to pop ‘would you marry me?’. In the rain, in Amsterdam, on the canal.”

With no response from Darren, Sassi continues: “I’m only joking with you Darren don’t worry, I don’t expect you to you know. But I do have a ring here if you want to just do a fake one now.

“No I’m only joking… Me and you are really really opposites.”

Giving a brutal response back, Darren tells her: “That’s why we can’t get married.”

Confused by what’s just been said, Sassi replies: “Oh. Okay then. Great. That’s why we can’t get married? Well, to be honest, I’m not really sure if I want to get married myself to be honest.”

As Darren tells her to “stop gassing mate,” she adds: “I don’t think we’re ready to get married.”

Things go from bad to worse as Darren tells Sassi to “shut up,” explaining: “I’m not the one who wants to get married, you’re the one who drills it in my head.”

Their argument continues, with Sassi telling Darren: “You’re the one getting angry yet again,” as he continues to tell her to “shut up”: “I’ll tell you a thousand times, shut up.”

After Darren eventually storms off away from their tour, Sassi reveals: “I think it’s Darren that needs anger management, not me.”

Yikes.

Find out what's next for these two in brand new Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK! And get more sneak peek looks at the episode below: