Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - 08:30

We always admire our Teen Mom UK parents for showing that parenting isn’t all about the cute, proud and exciting moments, with all our mums showing the hard times they go through too.

In tonight’s episode, it’s Shannon Wise who is finding things a little tough when son Theodore’s tantrums take a turn for the worse as he goes through the ‘terrible twos’.

Shannon breaks down over Theodore’s tantrums in this clip from the new episode:

In this sneak peek look at the brand new episode, Shannon is struggling to get Theodore ready for a day out at the park with her family.

Explaining the situation to viewers as she tries to get Theodore to calm down, she admits: “This week has been really tough. Theo is still not sleeping and his tantrums are getting worse.

MTV

“We’re supposed to be meeting my mum and my little brothers at the park but getting Theo ready to leave the house isn’t going well.”

As Theodore’s tantrum continues, Shannon is forced to cancel her day out and tells her mum: “I don’t think I can come to the park because Theodore’s having a tantrum for absolutely no reason.”

MTV

Shannon then breaks down in tears to her mum, asking: “Can you come over please? It’s so difficult.”

MTV

Opening up about how Theodore’s behaviour really makes her feel, an emotional Shannon explains: “I just feel like a rubbish mum. People tell you about the terrible twos, about them being ‘cheeky’ and ‘boisterous’ for boys but no-one ever tells you that your toddler can make you cry sometimes because of how difficult it can be.”

MTV

MTV

Luckily, her mum was on hand to give her advice on how to handle the tantrums in the future, and to reassure her that she’s doing an amazing job as a mum.

MTV

We couldn’t agree more.

