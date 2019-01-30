Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl

Teen Mom UK fans saw Shannon Wise reveal the history of her trust issues with boyfriend Charlie during the last series, when the pair shared a very honest chat during a family holiday.

Unfortunately, those trust issues seem to be rearing their not-so-welcome head again in tonight’s brand new episode when Shannon finds that another girl has sent him a picture on his social media, leaving the young mum emotional and questioning what else he could be lying about.

Watch an emotional Shannon confront Charlie in this sneak peek look at Teen Mom UK:

Explaining what’s happened in this sneak peek look at the upcoming drama, Shannon reveals: “I’ve just found out I was right not to trust Charlie. I sneaked a look at his social media and a girl had sent him a picture.

“It was from a different girl, not the same girl that he’d spoken to before. That means I still can’t trust him at all and that hurts.”

Calling Charlie to find out what’s really going on, Shannon tells him: “There’s a message from another girl, she sent you a photo, you haven’t had any messages from any girls whatsoever. You’ve been lying because I’ve seen it.”

With Charlie saying he doesn’t understand, Shannon asks: “Why would she send you that, and why would you tell me that no-one’s messaged you at all?”

She adds: “How can you expect me to try and trust you again after what’s happened?”

Charlie, however, denies any wrongdoing, telling Shannon she’s “blowing this out of proportion”: “I’ve literally done nothing wrong.”

The mum isn’t having any of it though, branding the dad a liar: “You’re just lying, you just lie your whole life, don’t you? I bet there’s still stuff I don’t know.”

Eek.

