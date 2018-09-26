Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy

Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise has been doing her best to patch things up with Charlie – her boyfriend and father of her son Theodore – this series, from going to the park for a cute date to creating a calendar to manage their schedule for looking after their son.

Now, as the pair continue to work on their relationship during a family holiday in this week’s new episode, Shannon has revealed that she still has some trust issues with Charlie because of things that have happened in the past.

Watch Shannon admit to feeling insecure about her and Charlie in this first look clip:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming episode (airing TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV UK), we see Shannon and Charlie spending quality time together on their getaway, with the young mum admitting all is not as jolly as it seems.

She says: “Our family holiday by the seaside is a bit stressful. It’s so hard to relax with a toddler around and it’s not just Theodore that’s stressing me out. I’m feeling really insecure about me and Charlie.”

Later, the pair get onto the topic of other girls during a conversation about food, with Shannon addressing some girls that had spoken to Charlie earlier.

Asked what one of the girls had said to him, Charlie tells Shannon: “She just asked me where I was from and that. What do you want me to say? Get out my face, I’ve got a psycho girlfriend?”

Laughing, Shannon explains: “I’m not angry, if I was angry you’d know about it.”

Away from their chat, the mum-of-one reveals how past events have affected how she feels in their relationship, saying: “Sometimes I find it difficult to trust Charlie and it was from the beginning of our relationship that he broke that trust. He kissed another girl when I was, like, eight months pregnant.”

Back with Charlie, Shannon admits that she’s “found some messages” on his phone, before reminding him of what he’s done in the past: “You know when you kissed that girl in the pub?”, adding: “I was, like, quite pregnant with your child.”

Apologising, Charlie tells her: “She kissed me as well, I know that’s not an excuse but she obviously liked what she saw. No I’m joking, that was a joke. I didn’t actually have feelings for you then like I do now...”

But has Shannon truly forgiven Charlie?

Find out as Teen Mom UK continues, TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV UK. And get more sneak peek looks at the episode below: