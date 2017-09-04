Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Kicks Off At Boyfriend Dylan Siggers After Police Find Him Drunk And Asleep In His Car

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, September 4, 2017 - 16:15

Megan Salmon-Ferrari and Dylan Siggers have been enjoying some seriously exciting times as a family on this series of Teen Mom UK, with the couple welcoming adorable daughter Dulcie-Mae and buying a beautiful new horse.

Sadly though, their relationship is about to take a nasty hit on this week's upcoming episode (airing Wednesday 6th September at 8pm on MTV), with Megan kicking off at Dylan after the dad-of-two stayed out all night without telling anyone where he was, and was found drunk in his car by the police.

WATCH MEGAN KICK OFF AT DYLAN AND SUGGEST A RELATIONSHIP BREAK IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming drama, Megan and Dylan, who are also parents to son Mckenzie, meet in a café to discuss *THAT* all night incident, with the lovely mum admitting she's 'still a long way from being ready to forgive him'.

MTV

With the pair not sure how to even start the tough conversation, Dylan tells Megan: "I don't know what to say really. Suppose I better say sorry."

In response, Megan admits she doesn't understand what was going through his mind on that night: "(I don't understand) why you'd tell everyone you're coming home and then just not go home."

MTV

Dylan then explains that he was 'just being an idiot', before Megan tells him: "There's just no excuse for it (…) (Dulcie-Mae's) not even three weeks old, it's the second time you've gone out all night."

MTV

In response, Dylan suggests that there's 'clearly a bigger issue' at play in this whole situation, with Megan hinting that he 'still wants to be a child'.

Responding to her accusation, Dylan says: "It's not that I wanna be a child, is it? It's that I wanna be able to live my life as well. Yeah, we have children - doesn't mean we have to sit at home 24/7."

MTV

MTV

Hitting back though, Megan tells him: "Doesn't mean you get to go out all night twice in less than three weeks. I've just had an operation (Megan gave birth to Dulcie-Mae via C-Section). I would like to go out (too) yeah, but I have my children to worry about."

Dylan tells her he could have their two children whilst she goes out (a suggestion Megan shuts down), before adding: "This is the problem right. You have a go at me for going out and you don't wanna go out."

MTV

The couple then get into an argument about their differing points of view on going out, with Dylan asking why Megan hasn't partied like he has, and the mum-of-two telling him it's because she's 'just had a major operation' and that before that, she was obviously pregnant.

MTV

Things then take a turn for the worst, with Dylan asking Megan: "What did you say when we first got back together? You're allowed out once a month. That's controlling. That is controlling."

MTV

Admitting she doesn't care what he thinks of her rules, an angry Megan tells Dylan: "I'm controlling because you're a dirty lying cheater, that's why I'm controlling and that's your fault. No-one else's that's your fault."

Dylan goes on to ask Megan: "If you can't get past it, why are you still with me?", before asking where the pair go from here.

MTV

Suggesting they go on a break, Megan explains: "I want you to stay out for a few days (…) We'll just see after a few days, alright?"

