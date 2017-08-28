Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:00

Mia Boardman and Manley Geddes have had MORE than their fair share of turbulent ups and downs during this series of Teen Mom UK, and after a surprise trip away in the last episode, it seemed like things for the couple were back on track.

Sadly though, things are about to hit another big dip for the couple in this week's upcoming episode as they have their biggest, more shocking argument yet over one of Mia's social media posts.

WATCH MIA AND MANLEY'S SHOCKING ARGUMENT IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

MTV

In this sneak peek look at this week's episode (airing Wednesday 20th August at 8pm - only on MTV!), Mia first admits that their planned family day out could be more awkward than she hoped, saying that Manley is 'sulking' over a photo she posted of herself styling her hair on social media.

Showing the photo to the camera, Mia explains that she has shorts on and her legs crossed and isn't posed in any particularly offending way, adding: "My boobs aren't out, my bum's not out (…) there's nothing wrong with the picture to me (…) Manley didn't like it and he's got in a mood about it."

The family then head off to the trampoline park, along with Manley's daughter Aalayah who he shares with ex Erin, where the fun activity seems to take the tension away.

The fun atmosphere doesn't last for long after they've done their best Tigger impressions though, with Manley confronting Mia about what's been bothering him.

MTV

Speaking away from the trampolines, Manley tells Mia: "(You) should start showing respect for yourself, Mia. You're a f**king mum now, you're not an immature little girl."

After Mia replies: "How have I got no respect Manley? It's a picture of my legs," Manley says: "You've got no respect for yourself Mia."

The teen mum then tells her boyfriend: "A picture of my legs. There is nothing wrong with that picture at all. Ask anybody."

Manley, though, just repeats: "You won't see nothing wrong 'cause you've got no respect for yourself Mia (sic)," before adding: "You've got no respect for yourself and you've got no respect for me either."

With the two continuing to butt heads, Manley storms out of the building, telling Mia: "That's us over now Mia, on my mum's life."

With Mia left in tears, she says away from the drama: "After thinking we were sorted, I really do feel this could actually be the end of us."

MTV

Sadly, their row doesn't end there, with the two reaching a serious boiling point back at the flat, as Manley shouts: "This is my flat as well you know. I live here. Everything in this flat is mine."

Mia responds by telling him he hasn't 'paid for one thing' and that she's 'paid for everything,' before telling him: "You're a paranoid weirdo, that's what you are Manley."

Shouting back down to her, Manley asks: "When your nan died, who was there?", before Mia replies: "And I'm not there for you then, no?"

As their argument comes to a heated end, Manley tells a tearful Mia: "Thank you for this happy life you've given me."

Sob! Can these two patch things up?

