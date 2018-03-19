Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Sassi Simmonds Tells Boyfriend Darren Quirk To 'Pack His Stuff' As The Couple Argue About Their Relationship

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 10:00

Sassi Simmonds and boyfriend Darren Quirk have had a rocky start to the brand new series of Teen Mom UK, with the lovely mum breaking down as she argued with Darren about what’s next for them and their relationship.

And sadly, it doesn’t look like things are about to get any easier for the couple, with this first look at this week’s episode (airing Wednesday 21st March at 8pm on MTV) showing Sassi telling Darren to pack his bags after they argue about their future together again.

WATCH SASSI TELL DARREN TO PACK HIS STUFF AFTER A RELATIONSHIP ROW IN THIS SNEAK PEEK VIDEO:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming drama, Sassi explains that her relationship with Darren is “in complete meltdown,” with the mum telling him: “I want Zena’ya to grow up with two parents that are happy, that can speak to each other on a happy level – not growing up in a warzone.”

Admitting they’ve got different views about what the future holds, the mum-of-one says away from their row: “(Darren) wants to try and get the spark back. I want to split but stay friends.”

MTV

MTV

Sassi then recruits her mum Toni to come round to try and ease tensions and, hopefully, sort out the situation once and for all “for Zena’ya’s sake.”

Giving her suggestion for how the pair should move forward, Toni tells them: “See whether you can get on as friends, and then bring the relationship back.”

MTV

Not so keen on the idea, however, Darren admits: “I don’t feel like I want to be her friend, I genuinely don’t.”

MTV

Toni, though, believes there’s a reason he feels that way: “That’s because you’re hurting because you want to be in a relationship and everything be happy. I’ve had three children right, and when you’ve had a baby, you go off the bedroom bit.”

The pair then start arguing after Sassi tells her mum that Darren “keeps drilling it in my head”, before the dad explains: “I feel like I’m in a relationship but you don’t kiss me, you don’t wanna go out with me, you’d rather go out with your mates.

MTV

“There’s no point in this relationship.”

Things then go from bad to worse, with Sassi hitting back: “Well pack your stuff now then and find somewhere to live right now.”

MTV

Eek.

MTV

MTV

But is this really the end for Sassi and Darren?

Find out as Teen Mom UK continues, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV! And watch more sneak peek looks at the episode below:

