Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive

Teen Mom UK has always shown us just how much everybody’s motherhood journey varies, whether that’s the uniqueness of each girl’s experience of being a mum, or a hint of how their own mums did things different.

To give us more of an insight about how our lovely Amber Butler’s experience of being pregnant with and bringing up son Brooklyn compares to how her own mum, Amanda, brought her up, the two sat down for an exclusive heart-to-heart and spilled all the beans.

Watch Amber compare her motherhood experience with her own mum in this exclusive video:

Sitting with her mum to discuss all things parenthood, Amber first asks what it was like becoming a mum, with Amanda telling her: “I was 22, I was in a relationship with your dad of course, so obviously I felt it was the right time for me because I’d been with your dad a while and I thought I was mature enough at that age, 22.

“It was still scary for me because I was an only child so I’d had no experience with younger kids or anything like that. At least you’ve been brought up around kids, a busy family, so I’d probably say probably you did a better job than me to be honest with you.”

MTV

She goes on to reveal what she thought when Amber first explained that she was pregnant: “Personally back then, I just believe you were too young. You were 16, nearly 17.

“But saying that, I always thought you was a mature teenager you know, so a part of me was panicking thinking ‘oh my god, you’re so young, you’re at college, you’re gonna chuck all that away’, and I didn’t know Ste that well, I didn’t know him that well. To be honest with you I didn’t realise you’d been with him as long as what you was (sic).”

MTV

And despite everything the two have been through, Amber admits to her mum that she’s glad to still have her ex, Ste Rankine, in her life: “I’m happy in a way that I have got Ste in my life forever, because – not being cringey – but he was my first love and it’s nice knowing that my first love is gonna be in my life forever, and who knows what the future will hold for us both.”

Watch this space.

