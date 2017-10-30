Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler And Ste Look Closer Than Ever During Family Beach Day

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler and Ste Rankine just proved that parents really can remain the best of friends after separating.

Amber took to her Instagram to share a snap of the pair, who are parents to Brooklyn, having a whale of a time during a family day out at the beach.

Why not watch the video to see all the times Teen Mom UK babe Mia Boardman was a total style sensation...

The pair wrapped their legs around each other as they posed for the fun picture, which Amber captioned: "This just sums up our crazy silly friendship @stevenrankine23 #goals #coparenting."

Co-parenting goals indeed! We're loving how close the pair have become.

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler and Ste Rankine enjoyed a family day at the beach with Brooklyn. / Instagram/xamberbutler

Plenty of Teen Mom UK fans were pretty excited to see how well they are getting on as friends, with one person commenting: "You guys are so funny and great parents," as another person wrote: "Brooklyn is so lucky to have you and Ste! There's not many separated parents that can say they get on as well as this."

A third person wrote: "Amazing role models. Brooklyn is very lucky to see his parents like this." Agreed!

Unsurprisingly there was also a few dedicated Samber shippers calling for them to get back together, with one person commenting: "Dying for them to get back together," as someone else said: "can you guys date already," along with a couple crying face emojis.

'Always hope you two get back together," wrote another fan.

Together or not, Amber and Ste definitely make an awesome duo and we can hardly wait until their back on our screens along with the adorable Brooklyn.

We're as upset as you that Teen Mom UK isn't on rn but get checking out Amber and Ste's roller disco date heart-to-heart from the series finale...