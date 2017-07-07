Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour - EXCLUSIVE

As our lovely Teen Mom UK girls have learnt along their journey through parenthood, dealing with a child having a temper tantrum isn't always the easiest of tasks.

Talking us through how she deals with son Brooklyn's bad behaviour though, it seems Amber Butler has just about got dealing with tantrums all figured out.

As Amber exclusively talked MTV through a typical day in her life with Brooklyn - the son she shares with ex Ste -, she showed us a moment where she had to use her tantrum-taming technique, explaining that she implements the 'naughty corner' to teach her son right from wrong.

She explained: "So, where Brooklyn's standing right this minute is actually his naughty corner, and every time he has a little huff and puff, I tend to put him in that corner just so he gets used to what is wrong and what is not wrong."

MTV

Amber went on to tell MTV how Brooklyn is rewarded for good behaviour, saying: "If he does something good, he gets cuddles, he gets a high five, he gets a kiss."

Aww!

Amber also shared an adorable moment with Brooklyn as she spoke about how they spend playtime together, though she admitted that getting his beloved train tracks out can cause 'havoc', as when she puts it away, he has a tendency to 'scream the house down'.

MTV

Her favourite moment, though, is when she gets to just sit down and spend time with her son, 'because they're not always going to be children forever'.

Cute.

Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.