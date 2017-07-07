Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 26th July at 8pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, July 7, 2017 - 08:00

As our lovely Teen Mom UK girls have learnt along their journey through parenthood, dealing with a child having a temper tantrum isn't always the easiest of tasks.

Talking us through how she deals with son Brooklyn's bad behaviour though, it seems Amber Butler has just about got dealing with tantrums all figured out.

WATCH AMBER TALK US THROUGH A TYPICAL DAY IN HER LIFE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

As Amber exclusively talked MTV through a typical day in her life with Brooklyn - the son she shares with ex Ste -, she showed us a moment where she had to use her tantrum-taming technique, explaining that she implements the 'naughty corner' to teach her son right from wrong.

She explained: "So, where Brooklyn's standing right this minute is actually his naughty corner, and every time he has a little huff and puff, I tend to put him in that corner just so he gets used to what is wrong and what is not wrong."

MTV

Amber went on to tell MTV how Brooklyn is rewarded for good behaviour, saying: "If he does something good, he gets cuddles, he gets a high five, he gets a kiss."

Aww!

Amber also shared an adorable moment with Brooklyn as she spoke about how they spend playtime together, though she admitted that getting his beloved train tracks out can cause 'havoc', as when she puts it away, he has a tendency to 'scream the house down'.

MTV

Her favourite moment, though, is when she gets to just sit down and spend time with her son, 'because they're not always going to be children forever'.

Cute.

Follow Amber's journey through parenthood when Teen Mom UK returns, Wednesday 26th July at 8pm - only on MTV! And you catch up with ALL of our amazing mums in our exclusive videos below!

Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities BrookGingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.

Teen Mom UK | Catch Up With The Mums And Their Adorbs Kids

  • Amber Butler's son Brooklyn has the cheekiest smile ever!
    Leigh Kelly
    1 of 14
  • Cuuute <3
    Leigh Kelly
    2 of 14
  • Amber is a happy bunny!
    Leigh Kelly
    3 of 14
  • Chloe Patton looks amazing!
    Leigh Kelly
    4 of 14
  • Sleepy Marley!
    Leigh Kelly
    5 of 14
  • Megan Salmon-Ferrari and her adorbs kids Mckenzie and Dulcie-Mae are giving us #familygoals
    Leigh Kelly
    6 of 14
  • Baby McKenzie is always photo ready!
    Leigh Kelly
    7 of 14
  • A well deserved break for Megan!
    Leigh Kelly
    8 of 14
  • Mia Boardman's daughter Marliya has such a naughty grin!
    Leigh Kelly
    9 of 14
  • Say cheese!
    Leigh Kelly
    10 of 14
  • Mia can pull off any look!
    Leigh Kelly
    11 of 14
  • New Stockport mum Sassi Simmonds has said that since becoming a young mother, it has given her a new lease of life. How cute!
    Leigh Kelly
    12 of 14
  • OMG! Could Zena’ya get any cuter? #sweet
    Leigh Kelly
    13 of 14
  • Watch the madness, mayhem and magic unfold as the girls continue to share their journey and showcase the highs and lows of becoming a Teen Mum. Don't miss BRAND NEW Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 26th July at 8pm - ONLY on MTV!
    Leigh Kelly
    14 of 14

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Admits 'Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy' - EXCLUSIVE

